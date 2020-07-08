Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Barcelona vs Espanyol. Spanish La Liga.

Camp Nou.

Barcelona 1

  • A Fati (sent off 50th minute)
  • L Suárez (56th minute)

Espanyol 0

  • P Lozano (sent off 53rd minute)

Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo replaces Ivan Rakitic.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.

Attempt blocked. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Attempt saved. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergi Darder.

Attempt missed. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution, Espanyol. Wu Lei replaces Marc Roca.

Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dídac Vilá (Espanyol).

Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Luis Suárez.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Roca with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.

Attempt blocked. Víctor Campuzano (Espanyol) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Raúl de Tomás.

Substitution, Espanyol. Víctor Campuzano replaces Adrián Embarba.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dídac Vilá (Espanyol).

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).

Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Gómez.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Attempt missed. Marc Roca (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Adrián Embarba (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution, Espanyol. Sergi Darder replaces Fernando Calero.

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Espanyol. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Raúl de Tomás is caught offside.

Goal! Barcelona 1, Espanyol 0. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a cross.

Pol Lozano (Espanyol) is shown the red card.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pol Lozano (Espanyol).

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ansu Fati (Barcelona) is shown the red card.

Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

Fernando Calero (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a cross.

Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Nélson Semedo.

Second Half begins Barcelona 0, Espanyol 0.

First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Espanyol 0.

Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol).

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by David López.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Gómez.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

David López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando Calero.

Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pol Lozano (Espanyol).

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dídac Vilá.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Diego López.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adrián Embarba (Espanyol).

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pol Lozano (Espanyol).

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Attempt saved. Adrián Embarba (Espanyol) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Roca.

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pol Lozano (Espanyol).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.