Barcelona vs Tottenham preview: Spurs' Champions League fate in their own hands

Lionel Messi starred in Barcelona's 4-2 win at Wembley

Tottenham travel to Group B winners Barcelona knowing victory in the Nou Camp will secure their spot in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

In fact, Mauricio Pochettino's team, who currently sit second in their pool, only need to match Inter Milan's result at home to PSV to make the last 16.

And their hopes have been boosted by news Luis Suarez will not be risked by Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

"Obviously it's an important miss for Barcelona," Pochettino said. "He's one of the best strikers in the world, together with Harry Kane. It's a shame he won't be playing.

"Suarez has proven in different countries, especially with Liverpool in England and at Barcelona, that he's one of the best strikers nowadays."

Harry Kane was on target for Spurs against Barcelona

Team news

Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier stayed at home as both have groin injuries. Aurier came off towards the end of Saturday's 2-0 win against Leicester and Kyle Walker-Peters, who replaced him at the King Power Stadium, is in contention to take his place.

Eric Dier could also move to right-back, while reverting to a back three is another option Pochettino could consider. Erik Lamela has recovered from a thigh injury and could start.

While Barca will rest striker Luis Suarez following his recent knee injury, Valverde refused to be drawn on whether Lionel Messi would also be left out.

Ousmane Dembele's participation is also in doubt, after the 21-year-old was punished for arriving late to a practice session on Sunday. The Frenchman - who scored in Saturday's 4-0 win over Espanyol - was made to train alone and is facing internal disciplinary proceedings.

Ivan Rakitic scored from long range against Spurs

Opta stats

Matchday six is the only matchday in the Champions League group stages that Tottenham have never lost on, winning two and drawing one of their three games.

Barcelona have won their Champions League group for the 12th consecutive season. However, the winner of Group B has only won the Champions League once (Real Madrid in 2013/14).

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 28 home Champions League games (W26 D2). They've scored 87 goals in that run, while conceding just 13 and never more than once in a match.

Tottenham are winless away from home in the Champions League this season (D1 L1) - they've won at least two away points in every previous Champions League group stage.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his seven Champions League away games.

Charlie's prediction

Barcelona are through but the thing is this is Barcelona and they don't do anyone any favours. Spurs will have a real go but I think this is just a game too far for them here in what should be a decent game of football.

Tottenham have got really dangerous players and there'll be loads of goals because they'll open up the game but that'll suit Barcelona with some open football being their cup of tea.

