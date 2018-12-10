Luis Suarez to miss Barcelona game against Tottenham in Champions League

Luis Suarez will not play in the Champions League against Tottenham on Tuesday

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League game against Tottenham.

The Uruguayan sustained a knee injury, which required stem cell treatment, and had been expected to be out for around two weeks.

He missed their previous Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven but returned and scored for Barcelona in their 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday, but manager Ernesto Valverde confirmed on Monday that the 31-year-old will not feature against Tottenham.

Suarez scored in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday

Barca have already qualified for the knockout stages but their match against Tottenham on Tuesday could help decide who finishes second in Group B.

Mauricio Pochettino's side go to the Nou Camp knowing victory would seal a spot in the last 16.

They will also progress if they match Inter Milan's result against PSV Eindhoven. Both teams are level on seven points but Tottenham boast a better head-to-head record courtesy of their away goal in the 2-1 defeat in the San Siro on matchday one.