Dele Alli says Barcelona win would rank among Tottenham's greatest achievements

Dele Alli and Mauricio Pochettino are in confident mood ahead of Tuesday's game against Barcelona

Dele Alli believes victory at Barcelona would be among this Tottenham side's greatest achievements as they attempt to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side go to the Nou Camp on Tuesday knowing victory would seal a spot in the last 16.

That would also be achieved if Spurs match Inter Milan's result when they play PSV Eindhoven on the same night, with both level on seven points but with Tottenham boasting a better head-to-head record courtesy of their away goal in the 2-1 defeat in the San Siro on matchday one.

Alli scored his 50th Tottenham goal in Saturday's 2-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League and, after Spurs failed to win their opening three European group games, he feels victory in Spain would be one of the squad's greatest successes.

"It would definitely be up there," he said. "They are one of the best teams in the world, they've got some great players and as a kid you dream about playing at the Nou Camp and we're going to go there and give it our best shot.

"I've had a bit of a cold but it's not too bad, a cold won't keep me out. We're ready.

"It's going to be another difficult game but they're the games you want to be a part of, playing one of the best teams in the world and some of the world's greatest players.

"You want to be challenging yourself and we're going there with the mentality that we can win and we have to believe.

"It's going to be difficult but we have to go there and give it our best."

Alli doubled Tottenham's lead on Saturday after Heung-Min Son's stunning first-half opener.

Victory lifted Spurs to third in the Premier League table and boss Pochettino insisted they can win in Barcelona.

"We have a chance. Yes, I believe," he said. "I think we believe, that's the most important thing, and then what happens, happens, we are going to enjoy the game.

"Of course [I thought we were still in it], then we won against PSV and Inter, two victories, and then the third is possible of course.

"It's always an exciting place, they're one of the best teams in Europe and I know it's amazing, very exciting to play against them.

"But at the same time it's going to be tough to play there, we're going to play one of the best teams in Europe and the only way that we can be happy will be to win the game, and that will be tough."