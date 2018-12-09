Football News

WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Watch all the goals and the best action from Saturday's Premier League games

Last Updated: 08/12/18 11:16pm
5:00
Premier League Saturday round-up
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Saturday's games, including Chelsea's 2-0 win over Man City and Liverpool's 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

There were also wins for Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Burnley and Cardiff on a dramatic day in the Premier League.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from Saturday's games...

Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City

Chelsea ended Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League run with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge - a result that leaves Liverpool top.
2:42
Highlights from Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the Premier League
Leicester 0-2 Tottenham

Dele Alli scored his 50th goal for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino's side moved back up to third in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
2:01
Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leicester in the Premier League
Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool went to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth.
2:47
Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League
Manchester United 4-1 Fulham

Manchester United ended their four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom-club Fulham.
2:57
Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield

Lucas Torreira's late overhead kick gave Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Huddersfield and extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.
2:59
Highlights from Arsenal's win over Huddersfield in the Premier League
West Ham 3-2 Crystal Palace

Robert Snodgrass' first goal for West Ham in the Premier League sparked a second-half comeback which saw them beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at the London Stadium.
2:56
Highlights from West Ham's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League
Burnley 1-0 Brighton

Burnley ended an eight-game winless run with a 1-0 victory against Brighton in the Premier League, taking them out of the relegation places.
2:53
Highlights from Burnley's win against Brighton in the Premier League
Cardiff 1-0 Southampton

Callum Paterson scored the only goal to spoil Ralph Hasenhuttl's first match in charge of Southampton as Cardiff won 1-0 on Saturday.
2:59
Highlights from Cardiff's win against Southampton in the Premier League
