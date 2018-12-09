5:00 Premier League Saturday round-up Premier League Saturday round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Saturday's games, including Chelsea's 2-0 win over Man City and Liverpool's 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

There were also wins for Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Burnley and Cardiff on a dramatic day in the Premier League.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free

Chelsea ended Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League run with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge - a result that leaves Liverpool top.

Dele Alli scored his 50th goal for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino's side moved back up to third in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool went to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

Manchester United ended their four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom-club Fulham.

Lucas Torreira's late overhead kick gave Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Huddersfield and extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.

Robert Snodgrass' first goal for West Ham in the Premier League sparked a second-half comeback which saw them beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Burnley ended an eight-game winless run with a 1-0 victory against Brighton in the Premier League, taking them out of the relegation places.

Callum Paterson scored the only goal to spoil Ralph Hasenhuttl's first match in charge of Southampton as Cardiff won 1-0 on Saturday.