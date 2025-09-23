Barnsley 0-6 Brighton: Diego Gomez scores four as Seagulls ease into fourth round of Carabao Cup

Diego Gomez scored four goals, including a stunning first-half hat-trick, as Brighton cruised into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 6-0 win at Barnsley.

The Paraguay midfielder, signed from Inter Miami in January, provided an emphatic finish for Brighton's early opener and followed up with two spectacular efforts to put the game to bed inside the 33rd minute.

He slid home his fourth in the second half, with substitutes Harry Howell and Yasin Ayari also on target as the Seagulls, who breezed to a 6-0 win at Oxford in the previous round, reached the competition's last 16 for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw? The draw for the fourth round will take place live on Sky Sports on on September 24, following the conclusion of the third-round tie between Port Vale and Arsenal.



Ties will be played during the week commencing October 27.

Brighton, who made eight changes from the side that started in Saturday's 2-2 home draw against Tottenham, should have taken a fifth-minute lead.

Stefanos Tzimas was foiled by Mael de Gevigney's brilliant last-ditch tackle after being sent clear by Gomez's defence-splitting pass.

The Seagulls then struck the opener with their next chance in the ninth minute. Tom Watson latched on to Carlos Baleba's deflected shot and laid the ball square in the penalty area for Gomez to drill home a low first-time finish.

Barnsley remained full of purpose going forward and De Gevigney headed captain Luca Connell's free-kick over the crossbar.

Image: Diego Gomez celebrates scoring for Brighton

But Brighton assumed full control when Gomez arrowed a blistering shot into the roof of the net from the right edge of the penalty area after being picked out again by summer signing Watson in the 21st minute.

Gomez completed his 22-minute hat-trick with another thunderbolt from even greater distance 12 minutes later.

This time it was a thumping volley, after Barnsley debutant Jake Rooney's headed clearance bounced to him 30 yards out, which arced over helpless goalkeeper Murphy Cooper.

Brighton's 1,500-strong travelling fans urged the South American to shoot every time he touched the ball thereafter.

It appeared to be a damage limitation exercise in the second half for Conor Hourihane's side, currently sixth in Sky Bet League One.

Cooper turned away Baleba's goalbound effort and Barnsley defender Jack Shepherd brilliantly headed clear Tzimas' angled shot from under the crossbar.

Barnsley lifted their fans through Davis Keillor-Dunn's audacious 40-yard effort, which skimmed the crossbar, before a rising left-footed shot from substitute Jonathan Bland struck a post.

Moments later Gomez added Brighton's fourth, a cool low finish after running on to Danny Welbeck's through-ball in the 68th minute, and he was serenaded off the pitch when replaced by Howell soon after.

Howell struck Brighton's fifth three minutes from the end, rifling a low finish from the edge of the box into the bottom corner, before Ayari lashed home from Diego Coppola's assist to complete the scoring.

Hurzeler lauds four-goal Gomez

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler:

"We are pleased we had Diego in such unbelievable shape tonight, unbelievable goals and these helped us get better and better into the game.

"Especially in the second half, the boys did a good job, they had a good structure, they created chances, scored goals and were good in defence.

"Yesterday we had a finishing drill and they all scored some nice goals and we were joking we always have to do this with him now before the game.

"We're very pleased for him. He always tries hard in every training session to improve. You always knew he had an unbelievable shot.

"He's working really hard and you can feel the passion he has for the game."