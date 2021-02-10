Barnsley vs Chelsea preview: FA Cup fifth round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Barnsley vs Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Barnsley, who have had nearly fortnight off, have Romal Palmer and Toby Sibbick back from injury for the FA Cup fifth-round clash with Chelsea at Oakwell, while new signing Daryl Dike is also available.

But Aapo Halme, Ben Williams and Liam Kitching are all likely to miss out with injury.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea cannot rush linchpin defender Thiago Silva's recovery from a thigh issue.

Brazil stalwart Silva will miss Thursday's trip to Barnsley, with Chelsea boss Tuchel conceding the Blues simply have to stay patient with the 36-year-old's recovery.

Image: Hakim Ziyech will start against Barnsley

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech will start at Barnsley as Tuchel rotates resources and hands a number of fringe players the chance to impress.

Opta stats

Barnsley have won both of their FA Cup meetings with Chelsea, winning 4-0 in the third round in 1989 and 1-0 in the quarter-final in 2008.

Chelsea have won four of their last five meetings with Barnsley in all competitions, including a 6-0 home win in the League Cup earlier this season.

Since beating Liverpool (2-1) and Chelsea (1-0) en route to reaching the semi-final in 2007-08, Barnsley have lost their last five FA Cup ties against Premier League sides by an aggregate score of 2-15.

Chelsea have been eliminated from just two of their last 54 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, going out to Barnsley in 2007-08 and Bradford City in 2014-15.

Barnsley have had 16 shots on target across their two FA Cup matches this season - only Liverpool (19) and Tottenham (18) have had more across the third and fourth rounds of the competition this term.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has had a hand in eight goals in his last six FA Cup starts (5 goals, 3 assists), netting a hat-trick in the last round against Luton Town.

1:07 Tuchel says Ziyech is still adapting to English football but has the quality to decide matches

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

Fifth round: February 9-11

February 9-11 Quarter-finals: Saturday March 20

Saturday March 20 Semi-finals: Saturday April 17

Saturday April 17 Final: Saturday May 15

Pitch to Post Review podcast: Tuchel's Chelsea impact assessed

Alisson may have had cold feet in the 4-1 defeat by Manchester City on Super Sunday, but are Liverpool's excuses running thin? And has their decision-making off the pitch been poor this season?

Jasper Taylor is joined by Gerard Brand and Ben Ransom to talk through the latest round of Premier League fixtures, as Manchester City put one hand on the trophy with a thumping win at Anfield. Would this be Pep Guardiola's best title?

After Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea won for the third straight game, we assess how the German has changed the side's structure, as well as some praise for the underrated Mason Mount.

In the Regional Review, James Cooper joins us to talk all things Manchester United: Is there any danger of David de Gea being dropped? And are they still targetting an attacker in the summer?

And in part four, we look back on a nightmare week for Southampton, who conceded 12 goals in two games.

To hear more, download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Review podcast on your provider