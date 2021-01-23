FA Cup fifth-round draw: Man Utd to host West Ham

Manchester United will host West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round, while Southampton will travel to Wolves after ousting holders Arsenal.

David Moyes' side cruised past Doncaster Rovers 4-0 and will now travel to Old Trafford in the fifth round after Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 in Sunday's heavyweight clash.

Wolves were the first side through to the fifth round, beating non-League Chorley 1-0 thanks to a long-range Vitinha strike, and will host Southampton, who ended Arsenal's defence with a 1-0 win.

Manchester City booked a fifth-round meeting with Swansea - but needed a late rally to see off Cheltenham 3-1.

The fifth-round ties, which were made shortly after the fourth-round ones, will pit Barnsley with Chelsea, and could see Everton face Tottenham if Spurs can see off Wycombe at Adams Park in Monday night's tie.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Leicester vs Brighton

Swansea vs Man City

Everton vs Wycombe/Tottenham

Barnsley vs Chelsea

Wolves vs Southampton

Sheff Utd vs Bristol City

Man Utd vs West Ham

Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

The draw for the fifth round took place at the same time as that for the fourth round.