Manchester United draw Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Monday night's draw pitched 12-time winners United into battle with Jurgen Klopp's men, who beat a coronavirus-hit Aston Villa side to book their place.
Current FA Cup holders Arsenal will play the winner of the tie between Shrewsbury and Southampton - which was postponed due to several positive Covid tests in the Shrewsbury squad - away from home.
Manchester City will travel to League Two Cheltenham and Tottenham head to Wycombe Wanderers with the fourth-round ties scheduled for the weekend of January 22-25.
Non-League Chorley's reward for beating Derby County in the third round is a home game against Wolves, while Crawley Town, who knocked out Leeds United, will visit Bournemouth.
The fifth-round ties, which are due to be played on the second midweek of February, were drawn shortly after the fourth-round matches.
FA Cup fourth-round draw
Cheltenham vs Manchester City
Bournemouth vs Crawley
Swansea vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Southampton or Shrewsbury vs Arsenal
Barnsley vs Norwich
Chorley vs Wolves
Millwall vs Bristol City
Brighton vs Blackpool
Wycombe vs Tottenham
Fulham vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea vs Luton
West Ham vs Doncaster
Brentford vs Leicester
Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Brentford or Leicester vs Brighton or Blackpool
Swansea or Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham or Man City
Everton or Sheff Wed vs Wycombe or Tottenham
Barnsley or Norwich vs Chelsea or Luton
Chorley or Wolves vs Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal
Sheff Utd or Plymouth vs Millwall or Bristol City
Man Utd or Liverpool vs West Ham or Doncaster
Fulham or Burnley vs Bournemouth or Crawley