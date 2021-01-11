Manchester United draw Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Monday night's draw pitched 12-time winners United into battle with Jurgen Klopp's men, who beat a coronavirus-hit Aston Villa side to book their place.

Current FA Cup holders Arsenal will play the winner of the tie between Shrewsbury and Southampton - which was postponed due to several positive Covid tests in the Shrewsbury squad - away from home.

Manchester City will travel to League Two Cheltenham and Tottenham head to Wycombe Wanderers with the fourth-round ties scheduled for the weekend of January 22-25.

Non-League Chorley's reward for beating Derby County in the third round is a home game against Wolves, while Crawley Town, who knocked out Leeds United, will visit Bournemouth.

The fifth-round ties, which are due to be played on the second midweek of February, were drawn shortly after the fourth-round matches.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cheltenham vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Crawley

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Southampton or Shrewsbury vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich

Chorley vs Wolves

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton vs Blackpool

Wycombe vs Tottenham

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs Luton

West Ham vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Leicester

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Brentford or Leicester vs Brighton or Blackpool

Swansea or Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham or Man City

Everton or Sheff Wed vs Wycombe or Tottenham

Barnsley or Norwich vs Chelsea or Luton

Chorley or Wolves vs Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal

Sheff Utd or Plymouth vs Millwall or Bristol City

Man Utd or Liverpool vs West Ham or Doncaster

Fulham or Burnley vs Bournemouth or Crawley