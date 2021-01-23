Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur. The FA Cup Fourth Round.

Adams Park.

Wycombe Wanderers 0

    Tottenham Hotspur 0

      FA Cup fourth round: Team news, previews, stats - Wycombe vs Tottenham on Monday

      Keep track of the FA Cup fourth round on Sky Sports digital platforms; follow live blog of Wycombe vs Tottenham on Monday night

      Monday 25 January 2021 09:34, UK

      dele alli 0:29
      Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli was not involved against Sheffield United due to injury and may also be sidelined for Monday's FA Cup tie at Wycombe

      The FA Cup fourth round continues on Monday, with Tottenham travelling to Wycombe Wanderers.

      Monday's game

      Wycombe vs Tottenham, Monday 7.45pm

      Team news: Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has confirmed he has enough players to fulfil his side's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Tottenham and will have to assess a couple of them before Monday night's game.

      The Chairboys have not played for the last two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak, seeing games against QPR and Sheffield Wednesday called off, and they only returned to training on Thursday. There are also a couple of unnamed injuries, while Anthony Stewart (knee) is still missing.

      Dele Alli is a doubt for Tottenham through injury. Jose Mourinho confirmed Alli has been suffering with a "tendon" injury but does not expect it to keep him out long-term.

      Elsewhere, Matt Doherty has an unspecified problem and Serge Aurier has been feeling unwell. Giovani Lo Celso is the only definite absentee with a hamstring problem. Mourinho has said he will rotate his team but will take a full-strength squad.

      The winners will be away to Everton in round five.

      Stat of the match: This is just the second competitive meeting between Wycombe and Tottenham, with Spurs winning 4-3 in an FA Cup fourth-round match in 2016-17.

      FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

      The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

      There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

      • Fifth round: Wednesday February 10
      • Quarter-finals: Saturday March 20
      • Semi-finals: Saturday April 17
      • Final: Saturday May 15
