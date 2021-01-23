FA Cup fifth-round draw: Man Utd to host West Ham

Manchester United will host West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round, while Southampton will travel to Wolves after ousting holders Arsenal.
David Moyes' side cruised past Doncaster Rovers 4-0 and will now travel to Old Trafford in the fifth round after Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 in Sunday's heavyweight clash.
Wolves were the first side through to the fifth round, beating non-League Chorley 1-0 thanks to a long-range Vitinha strike, and will host Southampton, who ended Arsenal's defence with a 1-0 win.
Manchester City booked a fifth-round meeting with Swansea - but needed a late rally to see off Cheltenham 3-1.
Trending
- Arsenal agree Odegaard loan deal
- McGregor in shock loss to Poirier; vows to battle on
- 'I'm a Gunner for life' - Ozil completes Fenerbahce move
- How a cruel night for another Fury ended AJ plan
- FREE LIVE GOLF: Tournament of Champions
- FA Cup R5 draw: Man Utd to host West Ham
- WATCH: England vs All Stars LIVE!
- Arteta: Auba has 'personal issue' to address
- Athers: No problems with Dickwella chat
- Ozil leaves conflicted Arsenal legacy
The fifth-round ties, which were made shortly after the fourth-round ones, will pit Barnsley with Chelsea and could see Everton face Tottenham if both Premier League teams can see off Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe respectively.
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Leicester vs Brighton
Swansea vs Man City
Everton/Sheff Wed vs Wycombe/Tottenham
Barnsley vs Chelsea
Wolves vs Southampton
Sheff Utd vs Bristol City
Man Utd vs West Ham
Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley
FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw
The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.
There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.
The draw for fifth round took place at the same time as that for the fourth round.
- Fifth round: Wednesday February 10
- Quarter-finals: Saturday March 20
- Semi-finals: Saturday April 17
- Final: Saturday May 15