Dele Alli: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says midfielder is injured and a doubt for Wycombe FA Cup trip

Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli missed Tottenham's win at Sheffield United last weekend due to injury and remains a doubt for Monday’s FA Cup trip to Wycombe.

Alli has not made a Premier League start since the opening day of the season and was absent from Spurs' squad in their 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane raising further questions about his future at the club.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain, but Tottenham are not looking to sell or loan out the England international during the January transfer window.

Mourinho confirmed Alli has been suffering with a "tendon" injury but does not expect it to keep him out long-term.

He said: "Dele Alli hasn't been training in the last couple of days. [He's got] a small problem in the tendon but I'm not sure that he can [play against Wycombe].

"Out, out? I can't say in this moment, three days before the match.

"The reason he was not selected against Sheffield United is everything in relation to the injury that he has.

"It's not the kind of injury that will keep him out for weeks and weeks like Gio [Lo Celso], but it's an injury that doesn't allow him to train fully with the team.

"That's what's happened in the last couple of days, there's been no chance for him to train so that's the situation for now."

Alli has played just four times in the Premier League this season, with his last Spurs appearance coming earlier this month in the 5-0 FA Cup third-round win at Marine.

Despite his lack of game time, Tottenham expect him to stay and fight for his place with the club competing in four different competitions.

Following the win at Bramall Lane, Mourinho said Tanguy Ndombele's revival is proof the door is always open for any player to turn things around at Tottenham.

Asked whether the France midfielder's turnaround in form is an example to Alli, Mourinho said: "I don't like to go in that direction.

"I was speaking specifically about Tanguy but I didn't want to accept any responsibility in the change.

"We are an external source of information, the real source of motivation is the player himself, and I was speaking in a very happy way about Tanguy's transformation and the way he's playing."

Image: Will a resolution to Dele Alli's future be reached before Deadline Day?

