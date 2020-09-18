Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane shine in opening-day rout

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Leroy Sane netted on his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions thrashed Schalke 8-0 on the opening day of the season.

Gnabry sent Hansi Flick's treble winners on their way to a 22nd straight victory with the opener inside four minutes as the Allianz Arena.

Sane laid on two of Gnabry's three goals and made it a debut to remember after his summer move from Manchester City by joining Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and 17-year-old Jamal Musiala on the scoresheet.

Bayern last tasted defeat back on December 7 while Schalke's nightmare start to the campaign extended their wait for a first Bundesliga victory since January 17.

How Bayern demolished Schalke

Image: Robert Lewandowski opened his account for the season from the penalty spot

Gnabry set the ball rolling with a curled effort into the corner with just four minutes on the clock.

One become two soon after as Goretzka dispatched from a Muller assist before Lewandowski opened his account for the season from the penalty spot.

Sane squared for Gnabry to tap in his second and the blossoming partnership delivered Gnabry's third as he slotted through the legs of Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.

Image: Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka netted in Bayern's opening-day demolition of Schalke

Muller got in on the act on 69 minutes, emphatically volleying Lewandowski's audacious Rabona cross, before Sane scored his first Bayern goal at the end of a trademark drive from the halfway line.

Musiala then completed the rout with nine minutes remaining as he became Bayern's youngest scorer in Bundesliga history.

What's next?

Bayern look to add the UEFA Super Cup to their Champions League title when they face Sevilla on Thursday at 8pm, before travelling to Hoffenheim on Sunday at 2.30pm. Schalke host Werder Bremen on Saturday at 5.30pm.