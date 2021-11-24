Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

      Celtic duo Tom Rogic and Carl Starfelt are close to a return but will not feature in Germany against Bayer Leverkusen; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 24 November 2021 15:43, UK

      Celtic&#39;s Tony Ralston and Paulinho in action during a UEFA Europa League group stage match between Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen at Celtic Park, on September 30, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland
      Image: Celtic were comfortably beaten by Leverkusen in the reverse game

      Team news and stats ahead of Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.

      Team news

      Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says the Europa League group match against Bayer Leverkusen is another chance for the players to test themselves.

      Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is likely to be selecting from an unchanged group of players for Thursday's Europa League clash away at Bayer Leverkusen.

      The Hoops boss reported no fresh injury concerns since last Saturday's Scottish League Cup semi-final win over St Johnstone.

      Postecoglou explained Tom Rogic and Carl Starfelt are close to a return but will not feature in Germany, while Giorgos Giakoumakis is still struggling with a knee problem.

      Cameron Carter-Vickers pleads after giving away a penalty
      Image: Celtic will feel they must get something in Germany

      Postecoglou has no plan to be conservative.

      He said: "We'll only learn from the game if we play our football. You'll learn absolutely nothing if you go out there and shy away from it.

      "We can go and be conservative, try and hold on, try and survive, but if we do that we'll learn nothing. All you learn is that you're inferior and you don't believe you can be any better.

      "The only way we'll learn anything in this game is if we go out there and take the game to them. That may be a painful lesson for us all but ultimately it's a better way for us to find out.

      "It may not be a painful lesson, it may show that we're making a hell of a lot of progress. I'd rather go there and find out about ourselves than just go there and try to survive."

      Group G - State of play

      Celtic trail leaders Bayer Leverkusen by four points with two games remaining, but a win in Germany will put them in a strong position to advance via the play-offs at least. Their final group match is at home to Real Betis.

      How to follow

      Follow Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      Opta stats

      Scottish Premiership player of the month for October Jota insists he is not thinking about his Celtic future yet
      • This is only the second European meeting between Bayer Leverkusen and Celtic, with the Germans winning 4-0 on MD2 of this season's UEFA Europa League.
      • Celtic have lost six of their seven away matches in Germany in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (D1), losing most recently in October 2018 against RB Leipzig.
      • Bayer Leverkusen have never lost a home UEFA Europa League group stage match in 14 previous games (W11 D3) - the most of any side without losing in the competition's history.
      • No team has forced more high turnovers in the UEFA Europa League this season than Celtic (47), with 10 of those ending in a shot, the most of any team.
      • Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby has carried the ball up-field 575m in the UEFA Europa League this season, more than any other non-defender. No player has more assists following a ball carry than Diaby (2).

      All the key Europa League dates

      Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022
      Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022
      Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022
      Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)

