Europa League state of play: Who has qualified from group stage and when is draw for knockout rounds?

West Ham have ensured their Europa League campaign will extend beyond the group stages - but who could they face next?

Despite dropping points for the first time in the tournament in their 2-2 draw at Genk last time out, David Moyes' side became one of only two teams to guarantee their path into the next round of the Europa League, with the knockout stages revamped from last season's tournament.

The other British sides Leicester, Celtic and Rangers can all still join them but have work to do to join the Hammers in the next round of the tournament.

Image: West Ham are the first British team to ensure they will be in the Europa League beyond the group stages

What is a play-off round and what's changed about the Europa League?

From 2021/22, the Europa League group stage has been truncated to eight groups. Instead of a round of 32, the eight second-placed teams will meet one of the eight sides finishing third in their respective Champions League groups in a two-legged play-off round in February.

Those eight teams will join the eight Europa League group winners in the last 16 in March.

The teams who finish third in their Europa League groups will also see their European seasons extended for the first time, with those eight sides facing one of the eight sides who finished second in the Europa Conference League group stage for a place in the last 16 of that competition.

Who has qualified for the last 16?

Lyon.

Who will at least reach the play-off round?

West Ham, Frankfurt.

When is the draw for the play-off?

The Europa League play-off draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on December 13.

How does the play-off draw work?

The eight sides finishing second in their Europa League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who finished third in their Champions League groups.

No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own country.

The sides who finished second in their Europa League groups will play the first leg of their last-16 tie away from home.

When are the play-off ties?

The first legs of the play-off ties will be played on February 17, with the return fixtures a week later on February 24.

Europa League state of play

Group A

Rangers are still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout round play-offs but cannot qualify directly to the last 16.

The Glasgow club will seal second spot if they win their last two games with the final group match away to Lyon on December 9.

Group B

Sturm Graz are out but Monaco, Real Sociedad and PSV Eindhoven are all still in contention of reaching the last 16.

Monaco host Real Sociedad on matchweek five knowing a win would confirm their position as group winners, irrespective of PSV's result at home to Sturm Graz due to their superior head-to-head record.

Group C

Spartak Moscow host Napoli on Wednesday, so Leicester will know what they need to do to progress by the time they kick-off against Legia Warsaw.

The Foxes cannot afford any slip ups - especially as their final group match is away to Napoli. All four teams can still qualify for the knockout stages.

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt are guaranteed at least a play-off spot but can be confirmed as group winners if they beat Antwerp on Thursday.

Frankfurt are guaranteed at least a play-off spot but can be confirmed as group winners if they beat Antwerp on Thursday.

Olympiakos and Fenerbahce are still in contention and face each other on matchweek five with the Turkish side needing to avoid defeat in order to stay in contention.

Group E

Group E is wide open with all four teams still capable of qualifying. Galatasaray can eliminate Marseille on matchweek five with a victory, while Lokomotiv Moscow must beat Lazio to remain in contention for a play-off spot.

Group F

Sporting Braga lead Group G and visit Midtjylland on matchweek five knowing a win would guarantee at least a play-off space.

Red Star Belgrade would need to match Braga's result against Ludogorets to remain in contention for top spot.

Group G

Celtic trail leaders Bayer Leverkusen by four points with two games remaining but a win in Germany will put them in a strong position to advance via the play-offs at least. Their final group match is at home to Real Betis.

Group H

West Ham need a win from their final two matches to ensure they seal top spot in Group H.

The Hammers could secure the group in Austria but if they do not then David Moyes' side get another shot at home to Dinamo Zagreb in December.