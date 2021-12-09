Europa League hits and misses: Brendan Rodgers must fix Leicester defensive problems

Image: James Maddison squandered a good chance

Leicester were condemned to the Europa Conference League and for the 600-odd supporters who had made the trip to Naples, they will be wondering how they managed to let a wide-open group slip away from them.

Their evening had started badly when a police escort had directed their official coaches the wrong way to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, meaning they missed the opening 20 minutes, and things got even worse when they entered the ground to learn their team were two goals down.

Rodgers' side were level by half-time and really ought to have at least come away with the point needed to seal their progress as James Maddison and Jamie Vardy both passed up glaring opportunities either side of Eljif Elmas' decisive second on the night.

Image: Brendan Rodgers consoles Timothy Castagne

In five of their last six games in all competitions, Leicester have conceded at least twice and it is a concern that isn't going away for Rodgers.

"There's a lot of naivety in our team and we've got a lot of young players," Rodgers said. "There's been a bigger demand from them this season, and we've played a number of different systems and shapes. Individually it then comes down to having that mentality to track our runner or to stop a cross.

"Tonight, we were good offensively but we were nowhere good enough defensively. We needed to be more aggressive, the second goal we jump at the wrong time and that opens up the space and for the third goal, you've got to track the runner and stop the cross. These are the basics of the game we aren't doing so well."

Image: Rodgers saw his team drop into the Conference League

Leicester have conceded at least once in each of their last 16 games in all competitions, their longest run without a clean sheet since a run of 17 between November 2005 and January 2006.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall first goal was one of very few positives on the night and while chances were squandered in the closing stages, scoring two goals away in Naples ought to have provided a solid platform from which to secure progress.

"It's my responsibility to find that solution," said Rodgers.

The Leicester boss admitted he "didn't know" what the Europa Conference League is, but by the time the play-off round approaches in February he will have his players up to speed on the competition as a possible gateway back into the Europa League.

Given his side's inconsistency in the Premier League and continued struggles defensively, it could well represent their best chance of European football next season.

Ben Grounds

Remember the disgruntled apathy when David Moyes returned to West Ham? It's approaching the Scot's second anniversary at the London Stadium, but you would think it was more like a decade ago given how his stock has changed since then - and the club's, for that matter.

The teamsheet Moyes put out against Dinamo Zagreb encapsulated it for a number of reasons.

One, the Hammers had already done such a professional job in qualifying that he could afford to rest a number of their first-team squad in a dead rubber final group game.

Two, that the quality of player coming through the club's academy - as we've seen from Declan Rice and more recently Ben Johnson - is good enough for him to trust five players in the same senior European game against the Croatian champions.

Three, that Moyes could have sufficient confidence the Hammers' fanbase would be right behind him and his young charges whatever the outcome on the night, knowing he, and they, are building something in east London.

This wasn't about the result, it was a statement of intent to fans and players - this is how good our academy is, and this is where it could lead if you work hard enough.

It feels both so recent and so distant that supporters were wielding corner flags during London Stadium pitch invasions and protesting against the ownership of the club.

Now Moyes is fielding questions about whether he would like to play Barcelona in the next round of the Europa League - and can say, with a straight face, "a lot of teams will be worried about playing us" instead.

Whether or not Barca are visitors to Stratford next year, and regardless of West Ham's European progression beyond this point, the Dinamo game - even in defeat - sums up the direction the club is going in as well as any league table or winning run.

They might be an odd couple, but Moyes and the Hammers have found a home with one another, and given the performance of their youngsters against a team with the experience and trophy cabinet of Dinamo, West Ham's upward trajectory looks like it still has some way to go yet.

Ron Walker

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury

On a night where Celtic should be celebrating an encouraging performance and victory over the third-place team in Spain, Ange Postecoglou instead looked despondent after the game.

The hamstring injury to Kyogo Furuhashi is "not good", said the 56-year-old, and the situation was entirely avoidable.

Kyogo was rested on Thursday night ahead of a busy period of seven games in 22 games over Christmas and the new year, including three straight Scottish Premiership away games, the League Cup final against Hibs on December 19 and the Old Firm clash on January 2.

"We would've preferred to have given Kyogo less time," said Postecoglou, but that plan seemingly went out of the window when Albian Ajeti pulled up with a hamstring injury in the first half.

Still, in a meaningless tie where Celtic had changed their entire XI, Postecoglou would have been forgiven for not bringing Kyogo into a game that had all the intensity and physicality of a weighty European night.

Postecoglou blamed the schedule - "the amount of games we play is just ridiculous, to be fair" - but this was on him. He'll be judged on his domestic and European success, not on dead rubber ties.

Gerard Brand

Image: Star man: Rangers' Ryan Kent

European nights ultimately will be where Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be judged as Rangers boss - but the early signs are very positive that his style will suit the demands. The transition from Steven Gerrard to Van Bronckhorst has been pretty seamless.

This 1-1 draw in Lyon against a team that had a 100 per cent record in Group A followed up an equally impressive 2-0 win over Sparta Prague that assured their place as runners-up in the group.

Van Bronckhorst said: "It's only my fifth game in charge with this team so I'm happy they are picking up my style of play and in that aspect I'm very happy the performance.

"We're very happy with the performance, especially away from home in Europe which can be very tough."

Five games, four wins and this draw certainly makes good reading for the new boss.

In Lyon, they defended with good organisation when called upon whilst showing bravery to attack in numbers when the chances were offered up.

The manager will have especially been impressed with the display of Ryan Kent down the left flank. Always positive with the ball, he gave 17-year-old debutant Hugo Vogel a torrid introduction to top level football.

There was a nutmeg in the first half to enjoy moments before he clipped a stunning ball down the line that opened up the play that ended with Scott Wright's opening goal. He was Rangers' star-man.

Lewis Jones