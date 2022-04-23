Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund. German Bundesliga.

Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich 2

  • S Gnabry (15th minute)
  • R Lewandowski (34th minute)

Borussia Dortmund 1

  • E Can (52nd minute pen)

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Raphaël Guerreiro tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Serge Gnabry.

Attempt saved. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reinier (Borussia Dortmund).

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).

Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus draws a foul in the penalty area.

Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Raphaël Guerreiro.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.