Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund. German Bundesliga.
Allianz Arena.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Raphaël Guerreiro tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka with a headed pass following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.