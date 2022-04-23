Bayern Munich win 10th successive Bundesliga title after Borussia Dortmund win - European round-up

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday to secure their 10th straight Bundesliga title with three games left to play in the season.

First-half goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski put the hosts 2-0 up before Emre Can cut the deficit with a 52nd-minute penalty. Jamal Musiala got Bayern's third goal seven minutes from the end.

Bayern - 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund - have now won 31 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963, and 32 German league crowns in all.

Bayern were desperate to seal the title - their only silverware of the season - in the league's big game in front of a 75,000-strong home crowd to make up for their Champions League quarter-final shock exit to Villarreal earlier this month.

They took their first chance through Gnabry, who controlled the ball at the edge of the box with one touch and released a fierce volley past 'keeper Marwin Hitz, left frozen on the spot.

Most consecutive league titles in major European leagues: 10 - Bayern Munich (Bundesliga; 2013-present) 9 - Juventus (Serie A; 2012-20) 7 - Lyon (Ligue 1; 2002-08) 5 - Juventus (Serie A; 1931-35) 5 - Torino (Serie A; 1943, 1946-49) 5 - Real Madrid (La Liga; 1961-65 & 1986-90) 5 - Inter Milan (Serie A; 2006-10)

Gnabry put the ball in the net again on the half-hour mark but his effort was ruled offside. League top scorer Lewandowski did better in the 34th minute when Gnabry gained possession and Thomas Muller, who became the first player to win 11 Bundesliga titles, fed the Pole who slotted in through the legs of Hitz for his 33rd league goal.

Lewandowski - whose future at the club is in doubt with a contract extension past his current 2023 deal still to be finalised - is on track to win Bundesliga top scorer for a seventh time and the fifth straight time.

Dortmund were awarded a penalty at the start of the second half when Marco Reus was felled by Joshua Kimmich and Can converted it. The visitors kept up the pressure but failed to score again despite efforts from Reus and Erling Haaland.

Image: Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is doused in beer after Bayern's title-clinching win

Instead it was Bayern who scored through substitute Musiala to make sure of the title as the champagne came out in the box seats for the Bayern club bosses and coach Julian Nagelsmann celebrated his first league crown.

It was Bayern's eight consecutive league win over Dortmund, who have not won a game in Munich since 2014.

Watch all the big moments

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Serge Gnabry scored a spectacular volley to give Bayern Munich the lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player VAR ruled out a second goal for Serge Gnabry for offside against Borussia Dortmund.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Robert Lewandowski doubled Bayern Munich's lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emre Can scored a penalty to give Borussia Dortmund hope against Bayern Munich

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamal Musiala scored the third goal for Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga...

Greuther Furth were relegated after losing at home to Champions League candidates Bayer Leverkusen 4-1.

Jetro Willems gave the enthusiastic home fans some hope of a miraculous escape with the opening goal in the fifth minute, but Patrik Schick answered four minutes later and Sardar Azmoun, Paulinho and Exequiel Palacios piled on for the visitors.

Union Berlin came from behind thanks to substitute Sven Michel to beat RB Leipzig 2-1 away and atone for their loss to Leipzig in their German Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Michel equalized in the 86th minute, then set up Kevin Behrens with his heel for a dramatic winner three minutes later as Union won in Leipzig for the first time.

The end of Leipzig's 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions allowed Leverkusen to reclaim third place. Leverkusen dropped to fourth last weekend with a loss at home to Leipzig, but the sides have switched positions again, leaving Leipzig in the last qualification place for the Champions League.

Freiburg are fifth after an exciting 3-3 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. Freiburg came from two goals down to lead 3-2 only to concede in injury time to Gladbach's Lars Stindl.

Cologne won 3-1 against Arminia Bielefeld, who remained second from bottom and are the favourites to join Furth in the second division. Also, Eintracht Frankfurt drew with Hoffenheim 2-2.

Serie A - Inter dismiss Mourinho's Roma

Image: Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring against Roma

Champions Inter Milan moved to the top of the Serie A standings after they earned a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Saturday.

With rivals AC Milan not in action until Sunday against Lazio, Inter took full advantage to move to the Serie A summit after beating a Roma side who had gone 12 games unbeaten in the Italian top flight before their trip to the San Siro.

Flying full-back Denzel Dumfries fired his side into the lead on the half-hour mark, before a fine solo effort from Marcelo Brozovic double the dominant hosts' advantage five minutes before the break.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez headed home from a corner in the 52nd minute to make it three for Inter.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan fired home in the 85th minute but it was too little too late for the visitors. Inter's fourth successive league win moved them on to 72 points from 33 matches, one ahead of Milan. Roma stay fifth on 58 points.

In Serie A's earlier games, Atalanta were 3-1 winners away to Venezia while Torino beat Spezia 2-1.

Ligue 1 - Lyon thrash Montpellier

Lyon pulled to within four points of a Europa Conference League play-off spot by beating Montpellier 5-2.

Moussa Dembele notched his 16th league goal to give Lyon the lead with a strike into the far corner in the 26th minute.

Brazilian midfielder Thiago Mendes doubled the lead with a curling free kick in the 43rd minute that hit the bar before bouncing in off goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

Lyon blew the lead in first half injury time. Montpellier captain Teji Savanier fed Elye Wahi, who beat goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck. A few moments later, Savanier converted a penalty after a cross from Wahi hit Thiago Mendes' arm.

The hosts retook the lead with a low shot from Houssem Aouar in the 64th minute. Karl Toko Ekambi then made it 4-2 and Houssem Aouar completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Saturday's Ligue 1 game between St Etienne and Monaco was interrupted during the second half when fireworks were lit in the Geoffroy Guichard stands.

Referee Bastien Dechepy had ordered the players to go back to the dressing room in the 67th minute. The game restarted, after a break that lasted almost half an hour, following a meeting between the referee and local authorities.

Monaco went on to win the game 4-1.