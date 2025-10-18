Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Harry Kane scores 400th club goal as Vincent Kompany's side remain perfect

Harry Kane's 400th goal in club football helped Bayern Munich maintain their perfect start to the Bundesliga campaign with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Kane rose above everyone to meet a Joshua Kimmich corner with a thumping header that soared over Gregor Kobel.

It not only marked a significant figure in his goalscoring career, but also gave Kane his 12th Bundesliga goal of the campaign in just seven appearances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane scored his 400th goal in club football to give Bayern Munich an early lead against Borussia Dortmund.

His opener would be supported by a second via Michael Olise, whose sliding tackle on Jobe Bellingham found its way into an empty Dortmund net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A moment to forget for Jobe Bellingham as Michael Olise blocks his clearance to double Bayern's lead

England captain Kane found himself operating in a deeper position than usual, with Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson leading the line for just his second league start in Bayern colours.

Kane's deeper role as a playmaker allowed for Luis Diaz and Olise to threaten in more adventurous areas, but they lacked the finishing touch of their team-mate as the hosts wasted several chances to extend their advantage before the break.

After a first half that saw Dortmund not even muster a shot on goal, Nico Kovac's side came out with more venom in the second period, with Karim Adeyemi spurning their best chance to equalise from close range.

Image: Michael Olise added a second for Bayern Munich

Instead, they were made to regret not making the most of their momentum, as Olise slid in on Bellingham who had gotten the ball stuck under his feet from a Diaz cross before kicking it onto the former Crystal Palace man.

Julian Brandt provided a late lifeline for the visitors with his first touch after coming on the bench, but it proved to be too little too late.

The result means that Bayern now extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points from RB Leipzig and seven from their opponents who remain in fourth.

Kobel: 'First half let Dortmund down'

Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel speaking with Sky Sports:

"It's unfortunate because we showed a really good second half.

"It was a good fight, it was a good game. I think the second half we were the better team but the first half was not enough.

"It's really unfortunate that at the end we can't win this game because we played the first half not the way we should have.

"Everybody could see that Bayern was the way better team. Second half I think we played a different game, way better, way more courageous, way better with the ball. You had the feeling like all of a sudden, first half nobody could play anyone.

"Every person was closed, you can't really pass to anyone. So in the second half it was way better. Bayern has that much quality. I mean, they were really aggressive the whole game."