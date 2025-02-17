Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic (3-2 agg): Alphonso Davies' stoppage-time equaliser sends battling Hoops out of Champions League

One of Celtic's greatest Champions League nights turned into late heartache as Bayern Munich scored a stoppage-time equaliser to progress to the last 16.

Brendan Rodgers' side did not look out of place in the Allianz Arena as they looked to win their first-ever knockout stage match, with Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn all going close early on, while Harry Kane did start for Bayern, but was forced off at half-time.

Celtic were magnificent as Kuhn pounced on some poor defending to fire low into the net to silence the home fans and give the Scottish Premiership champions a deserved lead in the second half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Sutton is distraught as Celtic concede a last-gasp Bayern Munich equaliser to crash out of the Champions League in agonising circumstances.

The Hoops, who haven't won away in the competition since 2017, looked set to hold on for extra-time only for Alphonso Davies to bundle the ball into the net after Kasper Schmeichel denied Leon Goretzka, as Celtic exit the play-offs in the most cruel way.

Vincent Kompany's side progress to the last-16 where they will face Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.

Ecstasy to agony

Image: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with a dejected Reo Hatate

The scale of Celtic's task was huge. Bayern are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga all season, while the Hoops had never won a competitive game in Germany.

Rodgers handed January signings Jota and Jeffrey Schlupp starts in the Allianz Arena, with Adam Idah and Greg Taylor dropping to the bench.

After Serge Gnabry saw his shot blocked by Alistair Johnston it was the visitors who piled on some early pressure and created chances they should have taken.

McGregor sliced a shot over the bar, Kuhn's effort was cleared off the line by Raphael Guerriero and Arne Engels' cross narrowly evaded Maeda's touch all inside the opening 20 minutes.

Image: Callum McGregor passed up an early chance for Celtic

The Japan international then sent a shot surprisingly wide from the edge of the box before Bayern threatened again, but Kasper Schmeichel was waiting to keep Harry Kanes powerful effort out of the net.

Celtic were holding their own as Michael Olise and Leon Goretzka were denied by Schmeichel before Kane smashed a shot off the bar just before the break.

The England captain, who had been a doubt with a facial injury, was then forced off to be replaced by Kingsley Coman.

It was a blow for Bayern but they still threatened first after the break, Schmeichel producing a brilliant save to deny Goretzka.

Stanisic then smashed a ball into the side netting and Musiala fired wide before Celtic lost Jota to an eye injury, to be replaced by Idah.

Kuhn then silenced the home fans as he pounced on terrible defending from Kim Min-jae and fired low past Manuel Neuer and into the bottom corner to put Celtic in front.

Image: Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Bayern

Kompany responded with a double substitution - Leroy Sane and Davies for Gnabry and Guerreiro - before Kuhn was forced off minutes after his goal with a calf injury.

The Bundesliga leaders then began to ramp up the pressure again. Goretzka's header spun wide, Sane flashed a chance past and Schmeichel managed to stop Kimmich's deflected shot after Olise saw his free-kick blocked.

The hosts forced a series of corners but Celtic stayed organised and gave little away as they looked to take the tie to extra-time at least.

But a heartbreaking late goal ended their hopes. A ball into the box forced Schmeichel to make a terrific save from Sane's header but Davies pounced on the rebound to divert Cameron Carter-Vicker's attempted clearance into the net with the final chance of the game.

'European credibility restored'

Image: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at full time in Germany

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on Amazon Prime:

"It was not what the players deserved at the very end. They gave so much in the game. We didn't give away too much, and denied them space as well.

"We had quality and great moves and had the better chances in the game I felt. A real heroic performance and just unfortunate in the end.

"Our European credibility has been restored this season, that's my takeaway from this season. We've shown real quality at times.

"Hopefully, come next season we can improve the squad even more, that's the next step for us. But this season has been so good for us. My objective is to make us a seasoned team at this level.

"I said to the players that I came back here to make progress in Europe and if I judge that tonight they have given me everything and now it's about learning for that and finish off our season well and get back into the Champions League next season."

One of the cruellest defeats

Image: Celtic's Callum McGregor stands dejected after the Champions League knockout play-off defeat

Celtic captain Callum McGregor speaking to Amazon Prime:

"It's one of the cruellest [experiences I've had in football]. The players gave absolutely everything and pushed a very good Bayern side all the way, right to the death.

"Sometimes football's cruel and you don't get what you deserve but I have to say I'm so, so proud of the players and the way they played and handled themselves.

"We come off that pitch with no regrets. It's a real, real sore win but I think we can be proud of ourselves.

"It was set up for us to try and nick the next one as well, and even if we had to go to extra time we fancied ourselves as well.

"I think anybody watching that game of football tonight would see a really good Celtic team."

'Sometimes better to be lucky than good'

Image: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton on Soccer Special:

"Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and that's what Bayern were this evening.

"In terms of Celtic away performances in the Champions League, that was up there was up there with one of the best.

"They had real control in the game, they defended brilliantly to a man. The back four stayed intact, McGregor was brilliant in the centre of the park.

"They maybe faded as we thought they would in the second half, but it's a real sickener.

"How jammy can Bayern and Kompany get? But Celtic know they had opportunities earlier in the game which they really should have taken.

"They can be proud of that performance."

Story of the match in stats...