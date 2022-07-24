Bayern Munich 0-1 Man City: Erling Haaland scores first City goal just 11 minutes into debut

Erling Haaland made a bang during his debut for Manchester City against Bayern Munich, scoring the game's only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.

He was helped with a cross from man-of-the-match Jack Grealish, which Haaland was able to convert from short range.

The Norway international left Borussia Dortmund for City - the club his father Alf Inge previously played for - in a deal worth £51m in June.

The match, held at Green Bay's Lambeau Field, was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland's goal.

Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field.

Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half.

The interruptions appeared to impact both sides' momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes play.

Image: Pep Guardiola praised 22-year-old Haaland's instinct but said the forward needed to be handled carefully to aid his return to full fitness

Haaland: Pep is crazy! | I saw myself in these situations

Speaking after the game, Haaland said he had imagined himself scoring for City in these situations, and admits he likes manager Pep Guardiola's 'crazy' style.

Haaland said: "As you probably all know, I've been watching a lot of City games in the last years, and in the last years it has been without a striker, so of course I've been seeing myself in these situations today, so I'm not surprised.

Asked about his manager, Haaland added: "Guardiola is a bit crazy and I like that. So it's going to be fun. It's one week so I cannot tell too much, but I've been training good and I'm ready for what's next."

Asked about Grealish, who assisted Haaland for the only goal of the game, he said: "He's good. he has to get better, I have to get better, but [it's a] good link, I like the vibe around him, so it's going to be fun."

How the teams lined up: Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Ake, Dias (Walker 59), Wilson-Esbrand (Lewis 82), Silva (Phillips 71), Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland (Alvarez 46), Mahrez (Palmer 72).

Ederson, Cancelo, Ake, Dias (Walker 59), Wilson-Esbrand (Lewis 82), Silva (Phillips 71), Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland (Alvarez 46), Mahrez (Palmer 72). Unused subs: Bobb, Burns, Carson, Delap, Kayky, Knight, Mbete, McAtee, Ortega.

Bobb, Burns, Carson, Delap, Kayky, Knight, Mbete, McAtee, Ortega. Bayern: Neuer (Ulreich 46), Pavard (Mazraoui 63), Upamecano (de Ligt 58), Hernandez (Stanisic 77), Davies (Wanner 77), Sabitzer (Gravenberch 58), Kimmich, Coman (Nianzou 77), Gnabry (Vidovic 77), Sane (Musiala 58), Muller (Zirkzee 77).

Neuer (Ulreich 46), Pavard (Mazraoui 63), Upamecano (de Ligt 58), Hernandez (Stanisic 77), Davies (Wanner 77), Sabitzer (Gravenberch 58), Kimmich, Coman (Nianzou 77), Gnabry (Vidovic 77), Sane (Musiala 58), Muller (Zirkzee 77). Unused subs: Copado, Fein, Herold, Mayer.

Guardiola praised 22-year-old Haaland's instinct but said the forward needed to be handled carefully to aid his return to full fitness.

"He scored a goal, which is important. These type of goals in front of keeper - always he's there," Guardiola said. "The first minutes, he needs more rhythm and time but already he had 45 minutes which is good for him.

"We'll see how he reacts to the niggles that he had in the previous weeks. After we come back we have long weeks to prepare every weekend game. In those two or three weeks we will get the best form."

Man City's pre-season friendlies: Man City 2-1 Club America

Bayern Munich 0-1 Man City

Community Shield: Liverpool - Saturday July 30, King Power Stadium; kick-off 5pm

What's next?

Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday July 30 at the King Power Stadium; kick-off 5pm

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.