Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach: Harry Kane equals record with 24th Bundesliga goal of season

Harry Kane scored his 24th Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach to equal a club record as the highest scorer in a debut season.

Thomas Tuchel's side remain two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who they play next weekend live on Sky Sports, after coming from behind at the Allianz Arena.

Nico Elvedi gave Gladbach a shock lead in the first half after Bayern had squandered several chances, but Aleksandar Pavlovic equalised just before the break.

The hosts struggled to create clear chances in the second half but Kane pounced on a mistake from Gladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas to move level with Luca Toni's record from 2007 before Matthijs de Ligt secured the points late on.

How Bayern kept the pressure on

Leroy Sane had two big chances to open the scoring inside 10 minutes. He crashed a shot against the crossbar from just inside the box before then dinking wide from little more than six yards.

Kane was denied by a wonderful save from Nicolas at a free-kick before Gladbach enjoyed a fruitful five-minute spell. Eric Dier was forced to clear off the line and then Nathan Ngoumou headed wide, but Elvedi found the net with their third attempt.

Image: Nico Elvedi celebrates scoring the opening goal for Borussia M'gladbach at Bayern Munich

The defender stepped forward to win the ball off Thomas Muller in the Bayern half and played a one-two with Jordan Siebatcheu before slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner.

However, Bayern hit back in the final minute of the first half, with Muller sliding in Pavlovic inside the box and he finished emphatically.

Image: Aleksandar Pavlovic celebrates after scoring Bayern Munich's equaliser

Bayern looked to be drifting towards a disappointing draw during the second period until Kane capitalised on Nicolas's error in the 70th minute.

And De Ligt sealed the win with a header of his own which crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Next Saturday, Bayern Munich face a trip to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, Monchengladbach host SV Darmstadt 98, also on Saturday; kick-off 2.30pm.

