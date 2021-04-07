Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain. UEFA Champions League Quarter Final.

Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich 2

  • M Choupo-Moting (37th minute)
  • T Müller (60th minute)

Paris Saint-Germain 3

  • K Mbappe (3rd minute, 68th minute)
  • Marquinhos (28th minute)

Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG: Kylian Mbappe double gives Mauricio Pochettino first-leg advantage

Report as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar combine for two of Paris Saint-Germain's goals in a stunning victory at the Allianz Arena; Bayern Munich respond through Eric Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller, but lose in Champions League for first time in 20 games

Ron Walker

Digital Football Journalist @Ronnabe

Wednesday 7 April 2021 22:01, UK

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for PSG vs Bayern Munich
Image: Kylian Mbappe scored twice to give PSG a huge win at Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappe's double in a performance of real endeavour saw Paris Saint-Germain earn a surprise 3-2 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win at holders Bayern Munich.

Mbappe's opener was fumbled by Manuel Neuer into the bottom corner with less than three minutes on the clock at a snow-covered Allianz Arena, as Mauricio Pochettino's side threw themselves at everything from first whistle to last in a match of incredible tempo and intensity.

They doubled their advantage before half-time after Bayern switched off from a corner and left Marquinhos to turn Neymar's ball forward beyond Neuer, although the PSG captain was injured in the process and forced off moments later.

Eric Choupo-Moting pulled a goal back with the interval approaching from Benjamin Pavard's cross with another, from Joshua Kimmich, allowing Thomas Muller to head past Keylor Navas and level up on the hour mark.

Neymar and Mbappe had caused real problems when allowed to combine and punished Bayern again for PSG's third eight minutes later, with the latter's disguised finish inside Neuer's near post giving the French side a sensational first-leg advantage - and three away goals - ahead of Tuesday's second leg at the Parc des Princes.

In the process, they stopped Bayern setting a new club record of 20 European Cup games without defeat, by inflicting their first in the Champions League since Liverpool won 3-1 at the Allianz Arena in March 2019.

More to follow...

What's next?

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich host Union Berlin on Saturday; kick-off at 2.30pm.

PSG, having been knocked off the top of Ligue 1 by Lille last weekend, visit Strasbourg on Saturday; Kick-off at 4pm.

