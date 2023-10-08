Bayern Munich 3-0 Freiburg: Kingsley Coman scores twice and Harry Kane assists Leroy Sane in routine win

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman scored once in each half to lead the champions to a 3-0 win over visiting Freiburg as they bounced back from last week's draw with RB Leipzig.

Goals from Coman and Leroy Sane in the first half put Bayern in the driving seat and France international Coman scored again after the interval.

Bayern are third on 17 points, two behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who earlier beat Cologne 3-0.

Coman opened his account with a sensational goal in the 12th minute after picking up the ball and charging down the right wing.

Image: Kingsley Coman opened the scoring for Bayern Munich against Freiburg with this outrageous attempt from the side line, but was he actually trying to score?

The 27-year-old, almost at the sideline, looked set for a deep cross but instead floated the ball in off the far post from 25 metres out.

Sane quickly doubled their lead in the 25th minute after a brilliant give-and-go with Kane, before having another effort ruled out after a VAR review.

With Freiburg posing no threat at all, Bayern took their foot off the gas after the break but Coman should have scored again in the 78th minute but chose to lay the ball off for Mathys Tel who was offside.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane provided another assist for Bayern Munich as Leroy Sane made it 2-0 against Freiburg

Tel had come on to replace Bayern's top scorer Kane in the 72nd minute.

Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu tipped a shot by Leon Goretzka onto the crossbar in the 83rd but was beaten two minutes later when Coman's deflected shot made it 3-0.

Bayern Munich are back in action when they return from the international break on Saturday October 21 with a Bundesliga clash at home to Mainz; kick off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football.

Stream Bundesliga action on Sky Sports with NOW for just £21 a month for six months. Cancel anytime.