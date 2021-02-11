Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bayern Munich 1

  • B Pavard (59th minute)

Tigres 0

    Bayern Munich 1-0 Tigres: Champions League holders crowned Club World Cup champions

    Report as Benjamin Pavard's second-half strike helps Champions League holders Bayern Munich beat Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium; victory saw the Bavarians complete a clean sweep of domestic and European titles

    By Reuters

    Thursday 11 February 2021 21:38, UK

    Bayern Munich
    Image: Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer lifts aloft the Club World Cup

    Bayern Munich beat Mexico's Tigres UANL 1-0 on Thursday thanks to Benjamin Pavard's second-half goal, to win the Club World Cup title and earn their sixth trophy in less than nine months.

    In front of around 12,000 spectators allowed into Qatar's Education City Stadium, Pavard scored in the 59th minute following a VAR review after Tigres 'keeper Nahuel Guzman had stopped a Robert Lewandowski header.

    The Germans, who also hit the woodwork twice, won all domestic and European titles they competed for in 2020 and are the first team to match Barcelona's sextuple from 2009.

    It was also Bayern coach's Hansi Flick's sixth trophy since he took over in November 2019.

    Tigres, who were the first North American club to reach the final, were pinned back by the high-pressing Bavarians throughout and only rarely managed to venture into Bayern's half.

    Munich's second Club World Cup title after their 2013 success means European clubs have now won the last eight consecutive finals.

