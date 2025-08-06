Bayern Munich 4-0 Spurs: Harry Kane's German champions give Thomas Frank's side reality check just six days before UEFA Super Cup clash with PSG

Tottenham ended their pre-season campaign with a dismal defeat at Bayern Munich - who won 4-0 but it should have been a lot, lot more.

Thomas Frank's Spurs were dominated virtually from start to finish, conceding 26 shots overall, including 15 in the first half, just six days before they face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

The first to punish them was a familiar face in their record goalscorer Harry Kane, who showed his world-class talent by taking down Michael Olise's ball over the top with a brilliant touch, before firing into the far corner with his weaker left foot. Replays showed Kane was a yard offside, but with no VAR in play the goal was given.

Image: Harry Kane gave Bayern the lead against his former club

The England captain then had a golden chance to make it 2-0 as Josip Stanisic's run into the box was not tracked until Joao Palhinha - who moved on loan from Bayern to Spurs last week - brought him down.

Kane stepped up but blasted high over Guglielmo Vicario's crossbar in a let-off for Spurs, but the chances kept coming.

Leon Goretzka saw one decent effort saved by the Spurs goalkeeper before putting a good chance wide, while Kane's effort from inside the box could not be tapped home at the far post by Kingsley Coman.

It was the same after half-time as Olise somehow fired over from a few yards out from Kane's cross, with the former Crystal Palace winger seeing an effort well stopped by Vicario after cutting inside.

Image: Bayern dominated the game almost from start to finish

Eventually, Bayern would make their pressure tell as Djed Spence gifted possession to the German champions far too cheaply, allowing Coman to eventually curl home a smart finish into the far corner.

Kane's last action was to burst through the Spurs defence - only for Vicario to deny him. And it was only when Bayern took off all their star names that Frank's side had their best chance.

Richarlison was presented with a great chance to pull one back after he was found by Pedro Porro's cross in the box but could only fire a header wide from a few yards out.

And Bayern's youngsters ended up showing Spurs how to do it as first 17-year-old Lennart Karl curled home from the edge of the box with a first-time finish - much to the fury of Vicario - before Jonah Kusi-Asare, 18, repeated the feat from the opposite side six minutes later.

It was a display that showed Spurs have a lot to work on at both ends of the pitch before they face PSG in Udine on Wednesday.

Dawson: Spurs nowhere near the finished article

Sky Sports' Michael Dawson speaking on SpursPlay:

"Spurs have to lick the wounds, dust themselves down and go again. Bayern were better on the night - they caused all sorts of problems.

"Spurs just weren't good enough. Accept it and move on to the Super Cup on Wednesday.

"No making excuses, Bayern were better tonight. It's a bigger game next Wednesday.

"Thomas Frank will realise when you're beaten 4-0 in a pre-season friendly, it hurts. Thomas will say: 'why didn't we take the ball in better areas? Why didn't we control it better when you're away from home?'

"You go a goal down and give a penalty away within 15 minutes. Your backs are against the wall and it gives them a lift. Spurs didn't do well enough in and out of possession.

"Alright, there's a big game against PSG in the Super Cup, but for me the aim is still on Burnley and the Premier League game. Yes, there is a trophy up for grabs but Spurs are still working towards it and Thomas knows this isn't the finished article. Nowhere near."

