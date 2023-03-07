 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Benfica vs Club Brugge. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Estadio da LuzAttendance61,018.

Benfica 5

  • R Silva (38th minute)
  • G Matias Ramos (47th minute, 57th minute)
  • J Mario (71st minute pen)
  • D Neres Campos (77th minute)

Club Brugge 1

  • B Meijer (87th minute)

7-1

full_time icon

Match ends, Benfica 5, Club Brugge 1.

second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Benfica 5, Club Brugge 1.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a headed pass.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a headed pass.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Casper Nielsen (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica).

free_kick_won icon

Antonio Nusa (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

substitution icon

Substitution, Benfica. Lucas Veríssimo replaces António Silva.

goal icon

Goal! Benfica 5, Club Brugge 1. Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tajon Buchanan.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

free_kick_won icon

Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge).

goal icon

Goal! Benfica 5, Club Brugge 0. David Neres (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Neves.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

substitution icon

Substitution, Club Brugge. Antonio Nusa replaces Kamal Sowah.

substitution icon

Substitution, Club Brugge. Mats Rits replaces Hans Vanaken.

substitution icon

Substitution, Benfica. João Neves replaces João Mário.

substitution icon

Substitution, Benfica. Morato replaces Nicolás Otamendi.

penalty_goal icon

Goal! Benfica 4, Club Brugge 0. João Mário (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

penalty_won icon

Penalty Benfica. Gilberto draws a foul in the penalty area.

penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) after a foul in the penalty area.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by João Mário.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Neres.

substitution icon

Substitution, Benfica. Gilberto replaces Alexander Bah.

substitution icon

Substitution, Benfica. David Neres replaces Chiquinho.

substitution icon

Substitution, Club Brugge. Denis Odoi replaces Clinton Mata.

substitution icon

Substitution, Club Brugge. Ferran Jutglà replaces Roman Yaremchuk.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Casper Nielsen (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Casper Nielsen (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamal Sowah.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

goal icon

Goal! Benfica 3, Club Brugge 0. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Florentino (Benfica).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a set piece situation.

yellow_card icon

Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Alexander Bah (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge).

miss icon

Attempt missed. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

start icon

Second Half begins Benfica 2, Club Brugge 0.

substitution icon

Substitution, Club Brugge. Raphael Onyedika replaces Noa Lang.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Benfica 2, Club Brugge 0.

goal icon

Goal! Benfica 2, Club Brugge 0. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Mário.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

yellow_card icon

Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by António Silva.

goal icon

Goal! Benfica 1, Club Brugge 0. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos with a cross following a fast break.

corner icon

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Fredrik Aursnes.

corner icon

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Alexander Bah.

offside icon

Offside, Club Brugge. Noa Lang tries a through ball, but Tajon Buchanan is caught offside.

offside icon

Offside, Benfica. Chiquinho tries a through ball, but Fredrik Aursnes is caught offside.

corner icon

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

yellow_card icon

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

free_kick_won icon

Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes.

offside icon

Offside, Benfica. Fredrik Aursnes tries a through ball, but Alejandro Grimaldo is caught offside.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noa Lang with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

yellow_card icon

Noa Lang (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Noa Lang (Club Brugge).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

offside icon

Offside, Benfica. Chiquinho tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Ramos is caught offside.

yellow_card icon

Roman Yaremchuk (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Chiquinho (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Club Brugge).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Florentino (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário.

free_kick_won icon

João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Abakar Sylla.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiquinho following a fast break.

corner icon

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by António Silva.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Casper Nielsen.

offside icon

Offside, Benfica. Alexander Bah tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Ramos is caught offside.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.