Benfica vs Club Brugge. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Estadio da LuzAttendance61,018.
7-1
Attempt saved. Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Casper Nielsen (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Goal! Benfica 5, Club Brugge 1. Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tajon Buchanan.
Attempt blocked. Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
Goal! Benfica 5, Club Brugge 0. David Neres (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Neves.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Goal! Benfica 4, Club Brugge 0. João Mário (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by João Mário.
Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Neres.
Attempt blocked. Casper Nielsen (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamal Sowah.
Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.
Goal! Benfica 3, Club Brugge 0. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a cross.
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Goal! Benfica 2, Club Brugge 0. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Mário.
Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Goal! Benfica 1, Club Brugge 0. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes.
Attempt missed. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noa Lang with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
Attempt missed. Florentino (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiquinho following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Casper Nielsen.