Match ends, Benfica 5, Club Brugge 1.

90'+1' Second Half ends, Benfica 5, Club Brugge 1.

90'+1' Attempt saved. Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a headed pass.

90' Attempt blocked. Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a headed pass.

90' Attempt missed. Casper Nielsen (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

89' Foul by Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica).

89' Antonio Nusa (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

88' Substitution, Benfica. Lucas Veríssimo replaces António Silva.

87' Goal! Benfica 5, Club Brugge 1. Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tajon Buchanan.

85' Attempt blocked. Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a cross.

84' Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

82' Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

82' Foul by Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge).

77' Goal! Benfica 5, Club Brugge 0. David Neres (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Neves.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

75' Substitution, Club Brugge. Antonio Nusa replaces Kamal Sowah.

75' Substitution, Club Brugge. Mats Rits replaces Hans Vanaken.

74' Substitution, Benfica. João Neves replaces João Mário.

74' Substitution, Benfica. Morato replaces Nicolás Otamendi.

71' Goal! Benfica 4, Club Brugge 0. João Mário (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

70' Penalty Benfica. Gilberto draws a foul in the penalty area.

70' Penalty conceded by Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) after a foul in the penalty area.

68' Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by João Mário.

64' Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Neres.

63' Substitution, Benfica. Gilberto replaces Alexander Bah.

63' Substitution, Benfica. David Neres replaces Chiquinho.

63' Substitution, Club Brugge. Denis Odoi replaces Clinton Mata.

62' Substitution, Club Brugge. Ferran Jutglà replaces Roman Yaremchuk.

61' Attempt missed. Casper Nielsen (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

61' Attempt blocked. Casper Nielsen (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamal Sowah.

59' Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

57' Goal! Benfica 3, Club Brugge 0. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

54' Hand ball by Florentino (Benfica).

50' Attempt blocked. Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

50' Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer with a cross.

49' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a set piece situation.

48' Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

48' Alexander Bah (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

48' Foul by Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge).

47' Attempt missed. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

47' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

47' Attempt blocked. Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Second Half begins Benfica 2, Club Brugge 0.

45' Substitution, Club Brugge. Raphael Onyedika replaces Noa Lang.

45'+3' First Half ends, Benfica 2, Club Brugge 0.

45'+2' Goal! Benfica 2, Club Brugge 0. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Mário.

45' Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

43' Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

43' Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Foul by Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge).

43' Attempt missed. Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

42' Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by António Silva.

38' Goal! Benfica 1, Club Brugge 0. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos with a cross following a fast break.

34' Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Fredrik Aursnes.

34' Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Alexander Bah.

33' Offside, Club Brugge. Noa Lang tries a through ball, but Tajon Buchanan is caught offside.

32' Offside, Benfica. Chiquinho tries a through ball, but Fredrik Aursnes is caught offside.

30' Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.

30' Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

29' Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29' Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

29' Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26' Attempt blocked. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes.

24' Offside, Benfica. Fredrik Aursnes tries a through ball, but Alejandro Grimaldo is caught offside.

23' Attempt missed. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noa Lang with a cross.

22' Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

20' Noa Lang (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20' Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20' Foul by Noa Lang (Club Brugge).

20' Attempt blocked. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

18' Offside, Benfica. Chiquinho tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Ramos is caught offside.

17' Roman Yaremchuk (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17' Chiquinho (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

17' Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Club Brugge).

16' Attempt missed. Florentino (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário.

14' João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

12' Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

11' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Abakar Sylla.

10' Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiquinho following a fast break.

9' Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by António Silva.

7' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

3' Attempt missed. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Casper Nielsen.

1' Offside, Benfica. Alexander Bah tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Ramos is caught offside.

First Half begins.