Benfica 5-1 Club Brugge (agg 7-1): Scott Parker suffers hammering as Goncalo Ramos scores twice

Benfica thrashed Scott Parker's Club Brugge 5-1 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 victory as Goncalo Ramos scored twice.

The hosts took the lead in the 38th minute through Rafa Silva who dribbled past two defenders and fired a left-foot strike into the net before Ramos scored either side of the break.

Joao Mario extended their lead with a penalty in the 71st minute and substitute David Neres grabbed the fifth six minutes later.

Bjorn Meijer netted a late consolation for Brugge, who have now won only two games in 12 under Parker.

How Benfica humiliated Brugge and Parker

Image: Brugge's Ferran Jutgla, right, and his teammates react as they're knocked out of the Champions League

Benfica, holding a two-goal lead from the first leg, were in control from the start and finally opened the scoring when Ramos crossed from the left and Silva finished at the far post.

Ramos added to the lead in first-half stoppage time by beating several defenders before smashing the ball home from inside the box.

Image: Benfica's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal

The in-form striker then fired in shortly after the break to become the youngest Portuguese player to score twice in a knockout stage match.

Mario scored the fourth by converting a 71st-minute penalty after Abakar Sylla scythed down Gilberto and Neres completed the scoring for the hosts from inside the box with VAR awarding the goal following an offside flag.

Image: Benfica's Joao Mario (left) scores Benfica's fourth goal from the penalty spot

Meijer did score a stunning consolation goal for Brugge with a first-time effort that found the top corner.

Parker: I understand people now doubt me

Club Brugge head coach Scott Parker: "For me it's been challenging, but the players have been brilliant and wanting to do everything they can to turn this around.

"I understand people now doubt (me), I'm not naive enough to not (think that). All I can say is that I'm trying to turn this around and create a team that will start winning again."

Asked if he would stay in charge following the loss, Parker said: "You are asking the wrong person."