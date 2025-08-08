Birmingham City 1-1 Ipswich Town: Late George Hirst penalty earns point for Tractor Boys in Championship opener

Ipswich nicked a scarcely-deserved stoppage-time point as they drew 1-1 at Birmingham on the Championship's opening night.

Two divisions separated the two sides mere months ago, but the playing field was more than levelled at a buoyant St Andrew's in a fiery encounter that boiled over on the pitch more than once.

Jay Stansfield thought he had sealed all three points for the Blues after slamming home early in the second half, but Ipswich levelled from the penalty spot in added time thanks to George Hirst after a Lyndon Dykes handball.

Both sides clashed in the aftermath of Hirst's goal, with the melee spilling over towards the crowd. A supporter even appeared to make contact with the players before being bundled to the ground, with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna saying the incident is likely to be reported.

Early Kyogo effort ruled out for contentious foul

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyogo Furuhashi's goal was disallowed after a foul on Jacob Greaves in Birmingham City's Championship clash with Ipswich Town

Birmingham started brilliantly and felt they should have been in front after just eight minutes, but Kyogo was penalised for a foul on Jacob Greaves before looping a brilliant effort over Alex Palmer.

Stansfield steers Blues ahead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jay Stansfield scores the opening goal at St Andrew's in the first match of the new Championship season

But it was a decision that didn't matter in the end as Birmingham found the lead.

Kyogo was involved again, as he found himself in the box and dinked one over Palmer and onto the post, with Stansfield quickest to slam the rebound in.

Hirst digs out late point for Ipswich

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Hirst scores a 'harsh' equalising penalty as tempers boil over in stoppage time

There was more drama to come. A deathly silence fell around St Andrew's deep in injury time as the referee pointed to the penalty spot following an Ipswich corner.

Replays showed that substitute Dykes had risen and seen the ball hit his raised and outstretched arm. Hirst did the rest, as he stepped up and slotted in coolly from 12 yards to earn Ipswich the draw.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna:

"It wasn't a great game, and there wasn't much in it. Whoever played here tonight knew it was going to be difficult. It's still early for this group. We improved after we conceded the goal, and the boys kept going.

"We had good impacts from the bench and late goals will be important in any Championship season so it's good to get the first one. We'll get better if we do the right things."

Davies: Penalty decision harsh

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Davies and Kieran McKenna share their thoughts on the late penalty drama and player aggro at St Andrew's during Birmingham's 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

Birmingham boss Chris Davies:

"I was really pleased with how we played. We're very disappointed with the penalty and to concede so late is always a sore one.

"It's really, really harsh. You won't see many like that given this weekend. It's also the context of it being so late in the game, it makes it more painful.

"For the large part of the game we're the better team. There were a lot of positives and we've got to take a lot from that.

"You hope that over the course of the season you get those types of decision back."

McKenna on altercation after Hirst equaliser

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna on the altercation between a Birmingham fan and his players after Hirst's equaliser:

"It'll be seen and reported and let's see what happens.

"I think there might of been an incident with the crowd and one of the players, that wasn't ideal. In terms of the players on the pitch emotions run high at those moments and it's understandable."

'Referee probably gets it right'

Former Birmingham striker Clinton Morrison on Sky Sports Football:

"You can't raise your hands. We've seen it before. The letter of the law is once you raise your hand like that, I think the referee probably gets it right. But I don't like the rule."

Former Ipswich captain Luke Chambers on Sky Sports Football:

"Dykes goes across and both of his hands go up. His right hand stays up and it's an unnatural position. It's a little bit harsh but his hand shouldn't be there.

"Ipswich will be very pleased they've nicked a point, there. But I don't think they'll be pleased with their performance individually and collectively. There's a lot of work for them to do."

