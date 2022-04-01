Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Birmingham City Women vs Everton Women. Women's Super League.

St. Andrew's Stadium.

Birmingham City Women 0

    Everton Women 0

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Leonie Maier (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Everton Women. Grace Clinton replaces Kenza Dali.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Jamie Finn.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Aurora Galli.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Toni Duggan (Everton Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lucy Graham (Everton Women).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

      offside icon

      Offside, Everton Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Lucy Graham is caught offside.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Jade Pennock replaces Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Libby Smith.

      offside icon

      Offside, Everton Women. Lucy Graham tries a through ball, but Kenza Dali is caught offside.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

      start icon

      Second Half begins Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Claire Emslie.

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.

      free_kick_won icon

      Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      free_kick_won icon

      Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

      yellow_card icon

      Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_won icon

      Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).

      yellow_card icon

      Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

      free_kick_won icon

      Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Leonie Maier (Everton Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Leonie Maier (Everton Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kenza Dali (Everton Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Toni Duggan (Everton Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Aurora Galli (Everton Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Jamie Finn.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Leonie Maier (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Claire Emslie.

      free_kick_won icon

      Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Leonie Maier (Everton Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.