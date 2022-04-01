89' Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

88' Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri.

87' Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

85' Attempt blocked. Leonie Maier (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

81' Substitution, Everton Women. Grace Clinton replaces Kenza Dali.

79' Attempt missed. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

78' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Jamie Finn.

72' Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

71' Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Aurora Galli.

71' Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

68' Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

66' Foul by Toni Duggan (Everton Women).

66' Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

65' Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

65' Foul by Lucy Graham (Everton Women).

63' Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

61' Offside, Everton Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Lucy Graham is caught offside.

56' Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Jade Pennock replaces Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.

55' Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).

55' Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

55' Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Libby Smith.

53' Offside, Everton Women. Lucy Graham tries a through ball, but Kenza Dali is caught offside.

50' Attempt missed. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

50' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

49' Attempt blocked. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

49' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

48' Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

Second Half begins Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.

45' Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Claire Emslie.

45'+3' First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.

45'+1' Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

45' Attempt blocked. Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

45' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.

45' Attempt saved. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

44' Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

44' Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

44' Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

42' Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

42' Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).

41' Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card.

41' Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

41' Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39' Attempt blocked. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

34' Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

34' Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

32' Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

32' Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

26' Foul by Leonie Maier (Everton Women).

26' Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

23' Foul by Leonie Maier (Everton Women).

23' Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Kenza Dali (Everton Women).

21' Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross.

18' Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

16' Foul by Toni Duggan (Everton Women).

16' Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Foul by Aurora Galli (Everton Women).

14' Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

13' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Jamie Finn.

12' Attempt missed. Leonie Maier (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Claire Emslie.

9' Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

4' Foul by Leonie Maier (Everton Women).

4' Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First Half begins.