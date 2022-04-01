Birmingham City Women 0-0 Everton Women: Point fails to allay Blues' relegation problems

Birmingham City avoided defeat in the Women's Super League for only the third time this season, but Friday's 0-0 draw against Everton did little to allay their relegation fears.

The Blues repelled the superior Toffees to valiantly fight their way to a fifth point of the campaign, but with just four games remaining their chances of bridging the now-seven-point gap to safety look improbable.

The point was enough, however, to guarantee safety and another season of WSL football for Everton, who sit ninth in the table on 18 points, 13 clear of their bottom-placed opponents.

Everton dominated proceedings throughout and created enough to win the game, with Kenza Dali forcing two saves from Emily Ramsey inside the opening quarter hour.

Toni Duggan squandered a gilt-edged opportunity when she latched onto a loose pass, rounded the goalkeeper, but fired wide from a narrow angle when the Birmingham goal was gaping.

Blues stopper Ramsey was called into action again, tipping Izzy Christiansen's long-range effort over the bar. When Birmingham eventually tried to turn the tide, they could only muster half-chances.

To make matters worse, a daunting end-of-season run-in sees them face champions and leaders Chelsea, and resurgent Manchester City, in their final four games.

Birmingham on the brink - Match stats

Birmingham City have failed to win in their last 7 games in the Women's Super League, their last longer winless streak was from 6th December 2020 to 19th December 2021, a run of 24 games.

Everton have attempted 18 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the Women's Super League this season.

Everton have failed to score in 10 of their 19 games, only Birmingham City (11) have failed to score more often in the Women's Super League this season.

Everton have failed to win in their last 4 games in the Women's Super League, their last longer winless streak was from 12th December 2021 to 13th February 2022, a run of 5 games.

