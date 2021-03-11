Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Birmingham City Women vs Everton Women. FA Women's Super League.

St George's Park.

Birmingham City Women 0

    Everton Women 4

    • J Scott (36th minute)
    • A Lehmann (45th minute)
    • C Emslie (50th minute)
    • S Magill (88th minute)

    Birmingham 0-4 Everton: Toffees run riot against Blues in dominant win

    Goals from Jill Scott, Alisha Lehmann, Claire Emslie and Simone Magill give Everton thumping victory

    Thursday 11 March 2021 21:59, UK

    Everton&#39;s Claire Emslie (right) celebrates scoring their side&#39;s third goal
    Image: Everton's Claire Emslie (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal

    Everton were dominant from start to finish as they stormed to a thumping 4-0 Women's Super League victory over Birmingham.

    Jill Scott put Everton in front in the 36th minute at St George's Park, firing a first-time shot into the bottom-left corner of the goal from Hayley Raso's cross.

    Everton then doubled their advantage just before half-time, with Alisha Lehmann scoring her first goal in an Everton shirt. The Swiss forward got above the defence to head a Claire Emslie cross into the net.

    Emslie then caught Birmingham goalkeeper Hannah Hampton well off her line and lobbed her from outside the box to make it 3-0 in the 50th minute.

    Simone Magill sealed the win for Everton with a looping strike from outside the box in the 88th minute, with Hampton caught off her line once again.

