Birmingham 0-4 Everton: Toffees run riot against Blues in dominant win

Everton were dominant from start to finish as they stormed to a thumping 4-0 Women's Super League victory over Birmingham.
Jill Scott put Everton in front in the 36th minute at St George's Park, firing a first-time shot into the bottom-left corner of the goal from Hayley Raso's cross.
Everton then doubled their advantage just before half-time, with Alisha Lehmann scoring her first goal in an Everton shirt. The Swiss forward got above the defence to head a Claire Emslie cross into the net.
Emslie then caught Birmingham goalkeeper Hannah Hampton well off her line and lobbed her from outside the box to make it 3-0 in the 50th minute.
Simone Magill sealed the win for Everton with a looping strike from outside the box in the 88th minute, with Hampton caught off her line once again.
