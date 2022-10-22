 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Blackpool vs Preston North End. Sky Bet Championship.

Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool 0

    Preston North End 0

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Fernández.

      offside icon

      Offside, Blackpool. Callum Connolly tries a through ball, but Kenneth Dougall is caught offside.

      free_kick_won icon

      Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alistair McCann.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Gary Madine (Blackpool).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Emil Riis (Preston North End).

      offside icon

      Offside, Blackpool. Marvin Ekpiteta tries a through ball, but Callum Connolly is caught offside.

      corner icon

      Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jordan Storey.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ben Woodburn (Preston North End).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jerry Yates (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

      free_kick_won icon

      Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Husband with a cross.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End).

      free_kick_won icon

      CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.