25' Attempt saved. Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Fernández.

21' Offside, Blackpool. Callum Connolly tries a through ball, but Kenneth Dougall is caught offside.

20' Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

19' Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alistair McCann.

18' Hand ball by Gary Madine (Blackpool).

17' Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Emil Riis (Preston North End).

17' Offside, Blackpool. Marvin Ekpiteta tries a through ball, but Callum Connolly is caught offside.

16' Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jordan Storey.

13' Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

13' Foul by Ben Woodburn (Preston North End).

13' Jerry Yates (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Attempt missed. Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

11' Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

11' Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

6' Attempt missed. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Husband with a cross.

5' Attempt blocked. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

2' Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End).

2' CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.