Blackpool 3-2 Solihull (AET): Jay Spearing sets up Arsenal tie

Armand Gnanduillet is congratulated for his goal in Blackpool's victory

Jay Spearing's extra-time penalty secured Blackpool an FA Cup third-round clash against Arsenal with a 3-2 win over Solihull Moors in a replay at Bloomfield Road.

The winner came after a spirited fightback from National League side Solihull, who were the better team for the vast majority of regular time.

Blackpool had stormed into a two-goal lead, largely against the run of play.

Armand Gnanduillet fired the hosts in front after 10 minutes, volleying in from Jordan Thompson's corner, and the Seasiders doubled their advantage nine minutes later. Thompson's crossfield pass found Marc Bola, whose low cross was turned in by Joe Dodoo.

Solihull's comeback began just after the half hour as Blackpool failed to deal with a long throw and Adi Yussuf got the faintest of touches to turn it in.

The visitors were level after 51 minutes, when Spearing was adjudged to have upended Alex Gudger in the area and Yussuf stepped up to level the scores.

Tim Flowers' team twice came close to a winner, Jamey Osborne striking the post and Yussuf volleying just wide.

But when Osborne caught Gnanduillet with a high boot in the area after 105 minutes, Spearing fired Blackpool through from the penalty spot, a clash with Unai Emery's Gunners the prize.