Bournemouth vs Leicester team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Bournemouth vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).

Bournemouth

Leicester City Sunday 12th July 6:30pm

Team news

Bournemouth have lost Adam Smith for the visit of Leicester on Sunday.

Smith was carried off with a head injury in the 0-0 draw against Tottenham on Thursday and Jack Stacey looks set to deputise at right-back.

Midfielder David Brooks should be available after suffering what was thought to be cramp versus Spurs, while defender Steve Cook should be in the squad despite not being 100 per cent fit following a hamstring injury.

James Maddison and Ben Chilwell have both been ruled out of Leicester's trip to Dorset.

The duo missed the midweek draw at Arsenal with hip and foot issues respectively, and boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed their continued absence.

Wolves loanee Ryan Bennett is expected to continue to deputise for Chilwell with Rodgers looking likely to name an unchanged side.

Opta stats

Having been unbeaten in their first seven Premier League meetings with Leicester (W2 D5), Bournemouth have now lost their last two against the Foxes.

Leicester are winless in their four away Premier League games against Bournemouth (D2 L2), last winning there 1-0 in the Championship in February 2014.

All three of Leicester's Premier League away goals against Bournemouth have been scored in the final five minutes of matches, with two of them coming from the penalty spot.

Bournemouth have failed to win any of their last nine Premier League games (D2 L7), since a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa in February. It's their longest winless run in the Premier League.

Leicester are winless in their last six Premier League away games, alternating between defeat and a draw since a 3-0 win at Newcastle in January. The Foxes had won six of their previous seven on the road prior to this run.

Bournemouth's 0-0 draw against Spurs was their first clean sheet in 17 Premier League matches - last keeping consecutive shutouts in November 2019 (a run of three).

