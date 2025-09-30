Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham: Spurs avoid Champions League upset in Norway with another comeback draw

Tottenham survived an upset at Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League as they came from two goals down to snatch a late 2-2 draw.

Thomas Frank's side were poor in the Arctic Circle and were deservedly 2-0 down after 66 minutes following Jens Petter Hauge's fine double.

But Micky van de Ven's goal just two minutes after Hauge's second set up a late Spurs comeback as Jostein Gundersen's own goal somehow salvaged a point for the visitors.

Team news Tottenham made five changes from Saturday's 1-1 home draw against Wolves as Joao Palhinha, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus and Destiny Udogie were benched.

Captain Cristian Romero was absent and replaced by Kevin Danso, while Pedro Porro, Pape Sarr, Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert also came in.

It was another rescue act for Tottenham after Saturday's stoppage-time equaliser against Wolves and the 2-2 draw at Brighton, which also saw them rally from 2-0 down.

But the performance in Norway was alarming as Spurs, who made five changes for the game, conceded 18 shots and had less of the ball than Bodo/Glimt in their first-ever Champions League home match in the league phase.

The Norwegian champions dominated the first half but failed to take their chances as Kasper Hogh wildly blazed over a 35th-minute penalty, then eight minutes later Sondre Brunstad Fet put over from close range.

Frank surprisingly did not make any half-time substitutions, and Bodo's pressure eventually told in the 53rd minute as Hauge curled in a lovely finish inside the box.

Image: Bodo/Glimt's Jens Petter Hauge celebrates scoring against Spurs

Rodrigo Bentancur looked to have grabbed an instant equaliser, but it was disallowed after a VAR review following Van de Ven's shirt pull on Odin Bjortuft in the build-up.

Bodo then doubled their lead through Hauge's arrowed finish into the bottom corner as the home side looked set for revenge on Spurs, who beat them in last season's Europa League semi-finals.

But Van de Ven atoned for his earlier foul by giving Spurs hope with a header that sparked the visitors into life.

Both sides hit the woodwork late on before Tottenham grabbed an equaliser in the 89th minute when substitute Archie Gray's shot was rebounded into his own net by Gundersen while under pressure from Richarlison, who was just onside after a lengthy VAR review.

Frank's side, though, know they were fortunate to escape with a draw that maintains their unbeaten start to this season's Champions League.

Frank: Mentality earned us deserved point

Image: Van de Ven sparked the comeback in Norway

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank speaking post-match to TNT Sports:

"The first positive is that the mentality and character of the players was very good. We stayed in the game and kept fighting. That gave us a very good point away from home. When you’re 2-0 down against a Bodo team that is very good here, we need to be happy with that.

"Until 2-0, especially in the first half, Bodo was better than us. We know they are exceptionally good at what they’re doing. They’re well coached. That was clear to see in the first half. We struggled a little bit defensively with the high pressure and we should’ve been braver on the ball.

"I don’t want to complain about the surface. It is what it is. There were scenarios where we could've kept the ball better. The most important thing is to keep trying and keep doing the right thing.

"After 2-0, we were the best team. We got back from 2-0 down against Brighton. Back from behind against Wolves. Back from behind today. That’s hugely important. Our mentality is to keep running and keep fighting hard.

"You have to do that in football, even if you’re on top of the game. Four points from the two games is good and also today, to get a point, is a fine start."

Analysis: Spurs remain unconvincing

Image: Kasper Hogh missed a first-half penalty for Bodo/Glimt

Spurs will be breathing a huge sigh of relief after that.

The Aspmyra Stadion was a scene of jubilation earlier this year as Spurs comfortably won 2-0 there for a 5-1 aggregate victory to reach the Europa League final, as they went on to lift the trophy.

But four months on, it was a different story as Spurs were very nearly frozen out in the Arctic Circle. Bodo will be wondering how they did not upset their Premier League opponents.

Tottenham were dreadful in the first half but somehow were still level at the break.

Their woeful performance continued after half-time, and it was no surprise they went 2-0 down.

Credit to Frank's side again for coming back as they once again showed huge resilience and determination to get themselves out of a bad situation.

But their last four games across the Champions League and Premier League have been unconvincing. It will therefore please Frank they have only lost one game in either competition all season.

There is plenty of room for improvement, however, and a better display will be needed at Leeds on Saturday to instil some confidence heading into the October international break.

Story of the match in stats...