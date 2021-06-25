Copa America: Uruguay and Paraguay seal progress, Bolivia eliminated

Uruguay and Paraguay secured their spots in the Copa America knockout stage as both won 2-0 in Group A, knocking Bolivia out of the tournament.

Uruguay earned a first win in the tournament against Bolivia, who could have jumped ahead of them the table, but are now out of the tournament as a result of Paraguay's convincing victory against Chile.

Argentina lead Group A with seven points, followed by Paraguay with six. Chile have five, one more than Uruguay. Bolivia are still looking for their first point.

Uruguay's victory owed a debt of gratitude to Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, otherwise one of the best players of the match, whose own goal put them ahead in the 40th minute.

Edinson Cavani doubled the lead from close range in the 79th minute at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba. It was the 34-year-old striker's first goal for Uruguay since November.

Paraguay beat Chile courtesy of a header by Braian Samudio in the 33rd minute, followed by a penalty from Miguel Almiron just before the hour mark at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Uruguay and Paraguay will now go head to head on Monday in a game to decide which team faces defending champions and favourites Brazil in the quarter-finals.

If the two draw or Uruguay win, Chile will face the host. A Paraguayan victory means Uruguay will take that spot.

"We have to think about winning, not about choosing rivals," Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta said.

"We created a lot of opportunities, we missed some that were very clear, but this gives us confidence. We never stopped believing in this squad."

Paraguay's Almiron is also optimistic about the future of his team in the tournament. "We have done great work here," he said. "Winning was the most important thing, but another important thing is how we are playing."