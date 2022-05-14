Erling Haaland: Man City-bound striker scores in final match for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored in his final Borussia Dortmund match before his proposed move to Manchester City, with the Norwegian striker helping his current club to a 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin on the final day of the Bundesliga season.

Haaland netted a penalty with just over 20 minutes in a match branded 'Goodbye Day by Dortmund. His equaliser at Signal Iduna Park sparked a comeback after Ishak Belfodil's spot-kick for Hertha threatened to ruin his farewell.

And in a nod to Dortmund's future, England international Jude Bellingham set up fellow teenager Youssouf Moukoko to score a late winner to give Haaland the perfect send-off.

The 21-year-old striker was substituted late on to a standing ovation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erling Haaland scored a penalty in his final Borussia Dortmund appearance before departing for Manchester City

It was announced last week that Haaland will complete a move to Manchester City this summer, after City activated his £51.5m release clause. However, Sky Sports News understands that the entire move involving agent fees and sign-on bonuses will rise above £80m.

There is a release clause in his five-year contract at City which can be triggered part-way through. Sky Sports News understands it is in excess of the €150m (£127m) being reported in Germany. Manchester City are comfortable with the clause being included given the size of the fee required to trigger any sale would be a club-record sale.

Image: Erling Haaland is subbed off in his final game for Dortmund

Haaland started Saturday's farewell by being applauded onto the pitch by his Dortmund team-mates for the warm-up, before bowing to the club's Yellow Wall to thank the club's supporters.

But when the game got going, Haaland's final hurrah was not going to script. Dan-Axel Zagadou brought down Belfodil in the penalty area, with the Hertha man dusting himself down to put the visitors in front on 18 minutes.

Haaland had to wait for his chance and it came just after the hour mark when Raphaël Guerreiro was felled by Marvin Plattenhardt, leaving the Norwegian striker to fire home from the spot. It was the forward's 86th goal in 89 games since joining at the start of 2020 - with Saturday's goal his 28th of the current campaign in 29 matches.

Image: Haaland scored his 28th goal of the current campaign in 29 matches for Dortmund

After Moukoko's late winner, Dortmund will end the season eight points behind champions Bayern Munich, while Hertha Berlin will face a play-off to stay in the top flight after ending the campaign in 17th.

After the game, Haaland thanked Dortmund fans for their support in his two-and-a-half years at Signal Iduna Park and spoke of his honour of playing at Signal Iduna Park.

"It has been nothing but an honour to wear this shirt," the post read. "At @BVB I've spent memorable moments, met special people, not to mention a fanbase that has been always our extra man on the pitch. The Yellow Wall is truly incredible. I'll never forget any of this! Thank you all!"

Bundesliga round-up: Lewandowski scores as Bayern draw final game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bundesliga game between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich

Champions Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to end their season with a 2-2 draw at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday but of more concern was confirmation that top striker Robert Lewandowski said he wanted to leave the club.

With the Pole in the starting line-up after informing the club of his wish to leave and not extend his contract that runs out next year, Bayern were in control from the start. Josip Stanisic headed them in front in the 17th minute, setting a new league record with the club's 48th away goal in a season.

Lewandowski doubled their lead in what could have been his last game for Bayern in the 40th minute with his 35th league goal of the season as he was crowned top scorer in the Bundesliga for the fifth season in a row.

Jonas Wind pulled one back for the hosts on the stroke of half-time and Max Kruse slotted in just before the hour mark to draw them level as Bayern ran out of ideas. Bayern had secured their 10th straight league title a couple of weeks earlier.

Image: Robert Lewandowski has informed Bayern Munich he wants to leave

RB Leipzig scored in added time through Willi Orban to snatch a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld and secure their Champions League berth with a fourth-place finish as their opponents were relegated.

Leipzig needed at least a point to make sure of a top-four place, but their job was made easier after Freiburg lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen to fall short on the last matchday.

Janni Serra scored for Arminia in the 70th minute, but Orban headed in from a free-kick to earn his side a point. Leipzig will join champions Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and third-placed Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bundesliga game between Union Berlin and Bochum

Union Berlin completed their sensational season with a 3-2 over VfL Bochum to finish fifth on 57 points, one behind Leipzig, and secure a spot in the Europa League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wataru Endo struck in the 92nd minute against Koln to ensure Stuttgart avoided relegation from the Bundesliga

Cologne conceded a stoppage-time goal at VfB Stuttgart to go 2-1 down but still end up in the Europa Conference League. Stuttgart's last-gasp goal kept them up for another season, sending Hertha Berlin into a relegation playoff. Arminia remained in 17th and will join Greuther Fuerth in the second division.