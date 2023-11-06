Despite missing at least eight first-team players due to injury or suspension, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe remains upbeat ahead of Tuesday's Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund.The Magpies head into the fixture on the back of consecutive wins over Manchester United and Arsenal.Howe said: "It's built in me, I think every game is a must-win, and the term is probably overused in football."But it's the only way that we prepare. We prepare to win every game, we never have anything else in our minds and we will prepare to win this one."