Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle: Champions League defeat leaves Eddie Howe’s team facing uphill task to progress

Newcastle suffered a damaging Champions League defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by Borussia Dortmund at Signal-Iduna Park.

Niclas Fullkrug's goal put the Bundesliga side ahead midway through the first half and though Joelinton had chances to level things up for Newcastle, Julian Brandt's late strike on the counter-attack ended any hope of a comeback for Eddie Howe's side.

The result leaves Newcastle with work to do if they are to qualify for the knockout stages. They are now three points behind Dortmund with an away tie against Paris Saint-Germain up next, one that could end their hopes of progression if results do not go their way.

Player ratings Borussia Dortmund: Kobel (6); Sule (7), Hummels (7), Schlotterbeck (6), Ryerson (6); Ozcan (6), Sabitzer (6), Nmecha (7); Adeyemi (8), Fullkrug (7), Brandt (7).



Subs: Reus (n/a), Moukoko (n/a).



Newcastle: Pope (7); Trippier (6), Schar (6), Lascelles (6), Livramento (7); Guimaraes (6), Willock (6), Longstaff (6); Hall (4), Joelinton (5), Wilson (5).



Subs: Gordon (6), Almiron (6), Miley (n/a).



Player of the match: Karim Adeyemi.

How Newcastle's night went awry

Howe dropped Anthony Gordon, scorer of the winner against Arsenal on Saturday, to the bench along with Miguel Almiron as the Newcastle boss was forced to use his squad. Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall had only started Carabao Cup games prior to this.

It was a test for them in the early stages as Dortmund, roared on by that huge home support, had the better of it from the outset. That period of pressure was rewarded when Marcel Sabitzer's cut-back found the left foot of Fullkrug, who pounced to score.

Team news Borussia Dortmund switched three following their defeat to Bayern Munich. Niklas Sule came in for Marius Wolf. Elsewhere, Felix Nmecha started in place of Marco Reus, while Donyell Malen dropped to the bench for Karim Adeyemi. Newcastle made three changes to the team that beat Arsenal. Tino Livramento replaced the injured Dan Burn, while Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron dropped to the bench. They were replaced by Lewis Hall and Joe Willock in the starting line-up.

Dortmund had been thrashed by Bayern Munich in the same stadium at the weekend but the support was typically vociferous and perhaps Newcastle were unfortunate to feel the backlash. Saturday's loss remains Dortmund's only home defeat in over a year.

Newcastle did respond and had opportunities to level it up before the interval. Joelinton failed to control the ball when put through and the tall Brazilian was then unable to get enough behind a header that was saved comfortably enough by Gregor Kobel.

The introduction of Gordon and Almiron added some impetus and Joelinton missed the clearest of his chances early in the second half, heading Livramento's dangerous cross wide of the post from point-blank range. The game was in the balance at that stage.

Image: Karim Adeyemi caused problems throughout the evening for Newcastle's defence

But forced to open up in search of the equaliser, Newcastle were picked off. The lively Karim Adeyemi sprang the counter-attack that left Livramento up against two players. He backed off Brandt who capitalised, finishing low to Nick Pope's left to end it as a contest.

Newcastle's players applauded the away support at the end and have had their moments in this campaign. But these back-to-back defeats to Dortmund mean they will need something special if the adventure is to continue into the knockout stages.

November 28: Paris Saint-Germain (A) - kick-off 8pm

December 13: AC Milan (H) - kick-off 8pm

Bournemouth

Newcastle United Saturday 11th November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Newcastle return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face head coach Eddie Howe's former club Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

Up next for Borussia Dortmund is a trip to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).