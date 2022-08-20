Borussia Dortmund surrender two-goal lead as Oliver Burke clinches Werder Bremen win

Oliver Burke scored a dramatic late winner as Werder Bremen came from two-down to clinch a stunning 3-2 win away at Borussia Dortmund.

Goals from Lee Buchanan in the 89th minute and Niklas Schmidt in stoppage time brought them level before Burke thundered a shot in the final seconds past keeper Gregor Kobel.

Dortmund's Julian Brandt had fired a blinder past Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka in first-half stoppage time to take an unexpected lead after a dire 45 minutes for the hosts where nothing seemed to work.

Werder, who had 10 shots on goal compared with Dortmund's two by the 75th minute, were the more adventurous side throughout, their passing game more fluid and creative and their attacks more dangerous.

Image: Oliver Burke celebrates his late goal against Borussia Dortmund

But they were caught out again when Raphael Guerreiro tried his luck from 25 metres out and beat Pavlenka with a low shot in the 77th minute.

The visitors, however, refused to give up and scored what might have been a consolation goal through Buchanan's superb strike into the top corner in the 89th.

Image: Raphael Guerreiro looked to have put Borussia Dortmund on course for victory

But Schmidt then drew them level before Burke's stunning winner deep in injury-time, leaving Dortmund on six points from their first three games after their winning start to the season was ended.

Champions Bayern Munich, also on six, are in action at VfL Bochum on Sunday. Borussia Moenchengladbach, winners 1-0 over Hertha Berlin on Friday, are top of the table on seven points.