Bournemouth 0-1 Boreham Wood: National League side stun Championship opponents to book FA Cup last-16 clash with Everton

National League side Boreham Wood produced the shock of the FA Cup fourth round by beating Bournemouth 1-0 to set up a last-16 tie with Everton.

Boreham Wood, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, showed no signs of being overawed by their Championship opponents at the Vitality Stadium and deservedly took the lead in the 38th minute when 37-year-old Mark Ricketts slotted a low shot in off the post.

Bournemouth improved after the break with the introductions of Todd Cantwell and Ryan Christie as they went in search of an equaliser, but Scott Parker's side struggled to break down a resilient Boreham defence.

⏱️ 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄



WE ARE INTO THE FIFTH ROUND!!!



🍒 0-1 🪵#WeAreTheWood pic.twitter.com/2yFcoU3oZY — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) February 6, 2022

Their best opportunity arguably came in the 76th minute when Philip Billing beat the offside trap to go one-on-one with Boreham goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond, but his attempted lob cleared the crossbar.

Three minutes later Ashby-Hammond, on loan from Fulham, produced a brilliant double save to deny Christie and Billing before Jaidon Anthony's effort was flagged offside.

Congratulations, @BOREHAM_WOODFC. See you at Goodison in the next round! 🤝 https://t.co/B9JhTYqhhB — Everton (@Everton) February 6, 2022

Despite increased pressure from the home side and a huge chance for Dominic Solanke deep into stoppage time, Boreham Wood held on for a famous victory and reach the fifth round for the first time in their history.

The Hertfordshire club, who are the first non-League team to make the fifth round since Sutton United and Lincoln City in 2017, will travel to Frank Lampard's Everton in the last-16 for arguably the biggest game in their 74-year history.

For Bournemouth, their focus is now firmly on trying to win promotion to the Premier League. They are currently third in the Championship.

Emotional Boreham boss Garrard 'on top of the world'

Speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard said: "I am in tatters. I am on top of the world, the emotions at the minute are incredible.

"We rode our luck. I tell my boy every Sunday to be a good team player. That is what we did. I am going to get emotional, they are unbelievable these boys.

"To a man, staff, people in the boardroom that is for them. It was the last 10 for me, the headers.

"It is just amazing. I thought they were going to hit us for eight, this hasn't registered with me at all.

"I love Frank [Lampard], Ashley Cole (Everton coach) is the best left-back Arsenal ever had. To be able to pit my wits against them, it hasn't sunk in yet.

"I was buzzing when we scored the goal and I would have been content to lose 3-1 but to do that was just incredible."

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough United vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Norwich

Southampton vs West Ham

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs Boreham Wood

The ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 28 February, 2022.

What's next?

Bournemouth host Birmingham City in the Championship on Wednesday at 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football via the red button, while Boreham Wood go to Wrexham in the fifth round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.