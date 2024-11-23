Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton report: Joao Pedro scores and assists as visitors hold on after Carlos Baleba sent off

Joao Pedro produced a goal and a superb assist to help 10-player Brighton move up to fifth in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at wasteful Bournemouth.

The visitors, only outside of the top four on goal difference, had to survive a late onslaught after Carlos Baleba was sent off midway through the second half which led to David Brooks pulling a goal back for Bournemouth and Antoine Semenyo hitting the crossbar with the final kick.

Pedro made his first start since August and delivered again for Brighton having struck the winner against Manchester City before the international break. He tapped home in just the fourth minute when Kepa Arrizabalaga parried Georginio Rutter's shot.

Player ratings: Bournemouth: Arrizabalaga (6); Smith (6), Zabarnyi (6), Senesi (6), Kerkez (6); Cook (6), Adams (6); Semenyo (7), Kluivert (6), Tavernier (6); Evanilson (5).



Subs: Huijsen (6), Ouattara (6), Unal (n/a), Brooks (7), Aaron (6)



Brighton: Verbruggen (7); Veltman (7), Van Hecke (7), Igor (7), Estupinan (7); Baleba (4), Ayari (6); Rutter (6), Pedro (8), Mitoma (7); Welbeck (6).



Subs: Adingra (6), Wieffer (6), O’Riley (6), Ferguson (n/a)



Player of the Match: Joao Pedro

Bournemouth had already seen Semenyo shoot wide before Evanilson was denied by Bart Verbruggen and then Justin Kluivert wasted a good chance from close range.

Image: Joao Pedro celebrates scoring Brighton's opener

The hosts thought they had equalised before the break when Semenyo released Kluivert in behind and he unselfishly squared for Evanilson to tap in, but the VAR confirmed the on-field decision to rule the goal out for offside.

Brighton, just like they did in the first half, scored their second only four minutes after the interval when Pedro played a wonderful, defence-splitting pass into the penalty area for Kaoru Mitoma to run on to and slot into the bottom corner.

Image: Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring Brighton's second goal of the game

Evanilson should have instantly equalised but side-footed wide although Bournemouth were given a lifeline when Baleba was shown a second yellow card for catching the sliding Milos Kerkez.

Dean's red-card verdict: Sky Sports' Mike Dean on Soccer Saturday:

"I don't think it should have been a second caution. Baleba is unlucky."

Bournemouth, though, struggled to break down Brighton until Brooks stabbed the ball into the top-left corner in the 93rd minute. The visitors looked nervy for the first time and got lucky when Semenyo's left-footed volley crashed against the top of the woodwork.

Hurzeler: Pedro made the difference but never a red card

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said:

"We have to see the performance with different views. On one side of things, it was not the best football game from our side, but it was a good game to prove our togetherness, to show we can suffer together and defend together and that's why I am proud of my team.

"The other side is that we can play better football. In some moments we were lucky, in some moments Bournemouth were better. The red card changes the game for me, that's why I am proud. We can play better football."

On Joao Pedro: "Every team has a player that makes the difference and I don't judge him by the goals and the assists, I judge him by how he works for the team and how hard he worked to come back. He made the difference for us - he proved that in the last game and he proved that today."

On the red card: "It's a clear thing. It can't be a yellow card the second one, never ever. Hopefully the referee will look at this and make a decision and they take back the yellow card because honestly, that's never a yellow card."

Iraola: Brighton were more clinical

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said:

"It was difficult because we scored in the few remaining minutes. The first half was good from us, we had more chances but they have been more clinical and in the end this is what counts.

"I think we played quite a level game but especially first half I think we were better than Brighton.

"They scored, it was small margins [with the offsides], we hit the crossbar at the end, it has been this kind of game."

