Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton: Controversial Antoine Semenyo penalty hands dominant Cherries victory

A controversial second-half penalty from Antoine Semenyo was enough to hand Bournemouth a 2-1 victory against Brighton.

The Ghanaian was able to notch his third goal of the season from the spot after Evanilson went down under a challenge from Jan Paul van Hecke that seemed to have minimal contact as the Brazilian dropped to the floor.

The Cherries dominated for large portions of the contest, but needed a slice of fortune in both their goals to topple Fabian Hurzeler's depleted Seagulls.

Image: Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood picked up an early injury against Bournemouth.

The visitors were impacted by injury from the get-go, with Jack Hinshelwood forced off in the opening two minutes, before Alex Scott fired the hosts ahead while Maxim De Cuyper was off the pitch having been barged into the advertising board just moments earlier.

The visitors looked disjointed for the remainder of the first-half, but came out the blocks firing in the second. Their most consistent threat was Yankuba Minteh, and it was the 21-year-old who was at the heart of Brighton's equaliser.

Image: Kaoru Mitoma equalises for Brighton

The winger delivered a teasing cross to the back post which left Petrovic in no man's land and allowed Kaoru Mitoma to head into an empty net from close range.

The parity didn't last long though, as less than 15 minutes later, Semenyo was on hand to roll home from 12 yards to secure the victory.

Hurzeler: Bournemouth opener 'not right'

Image: Antoine Semenyo scores from the penalty spot against Brighton.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was critical of the decision to keep defender Maxim De Cuyper off the field after he received treatment on the touchline after colliding with the advertising board.

Du Cuyper was pushed off the pitch by Antoine Semenyo, who was fortunate not to concede a free-kick. Moments later, Bournemouth went up the other end and took advantage of De Cuyper not being on the pitch as they attacked down Brighton's left before Alex Scott fired home the opener.

IFAB rules state that should a player receive treatment off the pitch, they must wait for a period of time before being welcomed back onto the pitch by the referee.

However, Hurzeler was critical of this warning after it ended up costing his side.

"It shouldn't be like this and then we concede a goal with 10 men, so I think it's not the right thing. Very unlucky but we have to accept it, that's football," the Brighton boss told Sky Sports.

Dean: Penalty decision 'a poor call'

Ex-Premier League referee on Soccer Saturday:

"I can't see it. He's dangled his leg and pulled it away. He might just have brushed his shin as he's pulled it back.

"I just don't think it's enough for a penalty.

"Because there's a tiny bit of contact, they're going to go on referee's call. I think it's a poor on-field call."

Iraola left impressed by Milosavljevic

It was a successful debut for teenager Veljko Milosavljevic, who was thrown straight into the deep end following his deadline day arrival from Red Star Belgrade.

At 18 years, two months and 17 days, the new signing made Cherries history by becoming their youngest ever Premier League player. And despite Andoni Iraola admitting pre-match it may have been too soon for him to start, he was left impressed with what he saw.

"It was a difficult position because we like what we saw but he has played with us just three days," Iraola explained.

"He has the rhythm and he comes in good form. Everything went well with him."