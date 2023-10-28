Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley: Philip Billing's lob gives hosts first Premier League win after late VAR drama

Bournemouth won for the first time in the Premier League under Andoni Iraola as Philip Billing's brilliant lob secured a 2-1 comeback victory over fellow strugglers Burnley - but there was late VAR at the Vitality Stadium.

Charlie Taylor's first goal for Burnley thundered the visitors in front early on (11) but Antoine Semenyo, who impressed throughout, brought Bournemouth level 11 minutes later with his own fine effort.

The first half was a lively one with both teams open at the back, but the nature of the contest shifted in the second half with Bournemouth assuming control and their dominance was rewarded when Billing spotted Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford off his line and executed a long-range lob in spectacular fashion (76).

Image: Philip Billing's wonderful lob proved to be the winner for Bournemouth

But then came a hugely-controversial moment that could yet define Bournemouth's season. Jay Rodriguez thought he had equalised for Burnley with a composed finish as the game approached stoppage time but, after a six-minute VAR check, the effort was finally disallowed for offside. Sander Berge then went close to earning a point for Vincent Kompany's side, but the hosts held on.

The result was a much-needed one for Bournemouth and Iraola with owner Bill Foley watching on from the stands. The three points lifted the Cherries out of the Premier League relegation zone after 10 matches as Burnley slipped to 19th.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Radu (6), Aarons (7), Kelly (7), Mepham (6), Zabarnyi (6), Christie (6), Scott (7), Tavernier (7), Billing (7), Semenyo (8), Solanke (6).



Subs: Ouattara (6), Kerkez (n/a), Rothwell (n/a), Smith (n/a).



Burnley: Trafford (6), Vitinho (5), Al Dakhil (6), O'Shea (7), Taylor (6), Gudmundsson (6), Cullen (6), Brownhill (6), Koleosho (6), Amdouni (5), Zaroury (6).



Subs: Rodriguez (6), Berge (6), Bruun Larsen (6), Redmond (n/a), Tresor (n/a).



Player of the match: Antoine Semenyo.

How Bournemouth secured vital win

With Bournemouth captain Neto out injured, a Premier League debut was given to on-loan Inter Milan goalkeeper Andrei Radu, but the majority of action early on was in the visitors' half.

Poor passes by Billing and Marcus Tavernier halted dangerous Bournemouth attacks before the latter had a free-kick punched over by Trafford. It was a long-range pass by Trafford that helped get Kompany's team on the front foot again and they took the lead through an unlikely source in the 11th minute.

From Burnley's second corner in quick succession, Johann Gudmundsson's delivery was only partially cleared by Illia Zabarnyi to Dara O'Shea, who cushioned a header into the path of Taylor and the left-back rifled home with a sweet strike from 22 yards to score for the first time since 2015.

Team news Bournemouth made four changes from the side that started last weekend’s 2-1 defeat by Wolves. Andrei Radu made his Premier League debut in place of the injured Neto. Chris Mepham, Ryan Christie and Antoine Semenyo also came into the side. They replaced Milos Kerkez, David Brooks and the suspended Lewis Cook. Burnley made five changes from the team that began the 3-0 defeat at Brentford last time out. Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Anass Zaroury, Vitinho and Luca Koleosho came into the starting line-up. Connor Roberts, Sander Berge, Mike Tresor, Wilson Odobert and Lyle Foster, who was ill, made way.

Image: Charlie Taylor's first goal for Burnley fired the visitors ahead

Burnley's joy should have been short lived when the recalled Semenyo was played in down the right and picked out Tavernier, but the left winger side-footed into the ground and over from six yards. Semenyo had been Bournemouth's brightest attacker though and it was no surprise when he conjured up the equaliser.

Taylor was at fault after Semenyo robbed the goalscorer of possession before he waltzed into the area and steered a left-footed shot through O'Shea's legs to level on 22 minutes.

Image: Antoine Semenyo's fine finish brought Bournemouth level in the first half

Buoyed by the equaliser, Bournemouth finished the half strongly with Chris Mepham's header tipped over by Trafford, but it remained 1-1 at the break. Kompany had seen enough and introduced Rodriguez for the anonymous Zeki Amdouni during the interval, although it failed to have the desired effect.

Trafford continued to be the busier of the two goalkeepers but punched away another Tavernier cross before he blocked Semenyo's close-range effort to keep his side in it.

Berge was thrown on by Kompany on the hour mark with the match appearing to peter out towards a draw, but Billing had other ideas. After Vitinho gave away the ball under pressure by the halfway line, Billing controlled and lobbed over Trafford from 40 yards.

The drama was not over there with Rodriguez able to find the net in the 89th minute although the assistant referee immediately put his flag up. VAR reviewed the incident and after a six-minute check, it was finally deemed offside before Bournemouth were indebted to Radu, who saved two efforts by Berge deep into stoppage time to secure a priceless win for Iraola's men.

How the match played out...

FPL stats: Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley Goals Semenyo, Billing | Taylor Assists O'Shea Bonus points Semenyo (3) | Billing (2) | O'Shea (1)

Bournemouth host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off 7.45pm). The Cherries then face a tough trip to Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League (kick-off 3pm).

Burnley travel to Everton on Wednesday in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup (kick-off 7.45pm). Next Saturday the Clarets are back at Turf Moor in the Premier League with Crystal Palace the visitors (kick-off 3pm).