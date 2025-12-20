Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley: Armando Broja cancels out Antoine Semenyo's strike to see Premier League points shared

Bournemouth were denied their first Premier League win since October as Armando Broja's late goal snatched a 1-1 draw for Burnley.

It could prove to be a vital point for the Clarets in their relegation battle, with the Albania international nodding home from Marcus Edwards' cross. It was Burnley's only shot on target.

Bournemouth will only have themselves to blame too, having seen the better of the possession, but wasting their opportunities. Antoine Semenyo did score with the first shot on target of the game - which coincidentally was the Cherries only one too.

He capitalised on a slip from Josh Laurent to curl home a sweet strike. Bournemouth will be grateful to have Semenyo through the busy festive period with Ghana not qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations - but whether he will still be at the club come January Deadline Day is another question.

Most of Bournemouth's 16 shots went wide with Martin Dubravka unchallenged - David Brooks had a plethora of opportunities, with Semenyo and Justin Kluivert also guilty of being wasteful.

Image: Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth the lead against Burnley

They were offered a warning at the end of the first half too when Burnley had the ball in the back of the net. Jaidon Anthony, returning to his former side, turned home from Laurent's cross, but the linesman's flag was up for offside. VAR took a fairly lengthy look, and stuck with the on-field decision.

It means Bournemouth's winless run goes on, now stretching to eight games. They last won on October 26 against Nottingham Forest, and have drawn their last three in a row. They sit in 14th place on 22 points, and there were a smattering of boos around the Vitality Stadium at full-time.

Burnley move on to 11 points but remain second from bottom, five points from safety. It was the first point they have registered in the Premier League in seven games.

Iraola: This was the game we needed to win

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola to Sky Sports : "It's not the result we wanted. We controlled the game but when you don't control the game, these things can happen.

"The first mistake is not to kill the game. We had enough chances to score a second one and we haven't done it. We were controlling the game and not suffering chances against, but in stoppage time, they have to send everyone forward and we concede. It's a big punishment for us.

"In those finishing moments where we were having a couple of chances where you don't know whether to go more compact in defending for the 1-0 or use the spaces, but we conceded a set-piece.

Team news headline Bournemouth made two changes. Tyler Adams was out with an MCL injury, while Adam Smith was on the bench. Lewis Cook returned from suspension to start, while David Brooks came into the XI.

Burnley made a huge six changes. Kyle Walker, Joe Worrell Jaidon Anthony, Zian Flemming, Lucas Pires and Josh Laurent came into the XI.

Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Esteve, Quilindschy Hartman, Florentino Luis, Lyle Foster and Armando Broja dropped out. Only Florentino and Broja make the bench.

"In the last games, we are conceding a lot of set plays and it's something that has punished us today.

"We are struggling with our marks. We are not a very tall team and sometimes our match ups are not good for us. Today, I think it happened and it's costing us in the last games.

"Definitely it is the most disappointing [of the last three draws]… this is the one we needed to win.

"It's three points, it's not a lot in these games, but one point is better than losing, but in the end, the wins make you advance in the standings and now it's costing us a lot.

"We cannot think too much about the run [of eight games without a win]. Take each game as it comes and think about the next one that is Brentford."

Parker: We were worthy of a point

Burnley boss Scott Parker to Sky Sports: "Definitely a precious point today. There was big pressure on us coming here, certainly with the run of results we've had.

"They created a huge amount of pressure on this very young team and we were coming to a tough place. We were worthy of a point today, which I'm really pleased with.

"Anyone who has watched us this year will never question the spirit and the fight this group has got. We'll be in a fight for the majority of the season, and that fight and togetherness have got will always be there. It's that fight that got us back into this game, got us a point away from home.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Petrovic (5), Jimenez (7), Diakite (6), Senesi (7), Truffert (7), Tavernier (7), Cook (7), Brooks (7), Kluivert (6), Semenyo (8), Evanilson (7).



Subs: Unal (6), Kroupi (7), Christie (6), Scott (n/a), Adli (n/a).



Burnley: Dubravka (5), Walker (6), Ekdal (7), Worrall (7), Lucas Pires (7), Ugochukwu (5), Cullen (6), Laurent (6), Bruun Larsen (6), Flemming (6), Anthony (7).



Subs: Tchaouna (6), Broja (7), Edwards (7), Sonne (6), Tresor (n/a).



Player of the Match: Antoine Semenyo.

"We've shipped some silly goals [this season] and they haven't given us a chance platform in games to win them because we're conceding silly opportunities.

"We came here today to be defensive and not give Bournemouth much space and we did that very well. We lose a little something in the attacking phase of that, but when you have a solidness about you, you always have a chance to get something back and that was proven.

"This brings a line under this run we've been on. We've now got another big game at home against Everton so we need to take this, use this momentum and positive result which we haven't had over the last few weeks. This one is and we need to build on that now."

Story of the match in stats...