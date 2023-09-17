Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea: Blues fail to score for second match running as Levi Colwill goal ruled out for offside

Bournemouth vs Chelsea. Premier League.
Vitality StadiumAttendance10,421.
Report and highlights as Chelsea frustrated by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium; Nicolas Jackson hits a post in first-half before Robert Sanchez makes big save to deny Dango Ouattara; Levi Colwill goal ruled out for offside after Raheem Sterling free-kick hits woodwork; Chelsea sit 14th
Sunday 17 September 2023 17:08, UK
Chelsea failed to score for a second consecutive Premier League match as they were held to a goalless draw at Bournemouth.
Mauricio Pochettino's threadbare side, which featured six players on the bench who had not made a top-flight appearance, were unable to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest and played out the first stalemate of the season.
Nicolas Jackson hit a post in the first-half but Chelsea had Robert Sanchez to thank for making a fine save to deny Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara.
The visitors went even closer in the second half, seeing Raheem Sterling's free-kick come back off the crossbar and Levi Colwill's follow-up ruled out for offside to leave them languishing in the bottom half with five points from five games.
Bournemouth: Neto (7); Aarons (6), Zabarnyi (7), Kelly (7), Kerkez (6); Christie (6), Cook (7); Ouattara (6), Billing (6), Tavernier (6); Solanke (6).
Subs: Kluivert (6), Senesi (6), Sinisterra (6), Brooks (n/a)
Chelsea: Sanchez (7); Gusto (6), Disasi (6), Silva (6), Colwill (7); Gallagher (6), Ugochukwu (6); Sterling (7), Fernandez (7), Mudryk (5); Jackson (5).
Subs: Palmer (6), Chilwell (n/a), Maatsen (n/a)
Player of the Match: Lewis Cook
Chelsea started strongly with Sterling dragging an effort across goal before Jackson struck the left post with a low drive from just outside of the box in the 13th minute.
However, Bournemouth forced Sanchez into a superb sprawling save to deny Ouattara from close range after Ryan Christie had pulled the ball across.
Conor Gallagher, captaining Chelsea, was then denied from inside the box by a sharp save from Neto.
Chelsea did have the ball in the net at the start of the second half when Sterling's free-kick struck the bar and didn't cross the line before Colwill turned in the rebound but was flagged offside.
Bournemouth, without a league win this season, pushed for victory late on, seeing Philip Billing's free-kick deflect narrowly wide before Dominic Solanke was denied by the right foot of Sanchez.
Chelsea substitute Cole Palmer nearly netted the winner as his close-range effort was pushed away by Neto to leave the Blues with only one Premier League victory so far.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino: "After too many circumstances I think that we need to put on the game. I cannot say that I am happy. It was a very competitive game. I think we deserved more, we deserved to win, and we created good chances.
"In the first half after 30 minutes, we created many chances to score. But after all of the circumstances with 12 injuries and then only three players that started today that were with us working in the last two weeks. I think I only need to say it was a really good effort from the team even if we are disappointed because we didn't win.
On the lack of goals: "We need to be tough in the way we are trying. It's about improving our efficacy in front of the goal. We need to be calm also, but in these types of circumstances it is not easy for the players to be calm in front of the goal but we cannot blame no one."
On staying patient for results: "I'm not going to ask the fans for patience. They need to behave how they want to behave. We cannot make excuses because I think it was a club decision to do what we need to do, but that is the process that we need to be strong in our belief.
"Of course we are disappointed because the fans are disappointed because of the situation. I'm not worried about that because we know what we are doing and I think when we start to recover players, be more competitive, and to have players that can make an impact from the bench, with more squad numbers, I think it's going to be a team that's going to win many games."
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola: "We wanted the first win. Between 75 and 90 minutes we were pushing and the momentum was for us, but they are also a very dangerous team.
"We had a lot of crosses close to the six-yard box but we couldn't do it. We were pushing until the end even with a point, the team wanted more and it was taking the options to counter, and I like this.
"It's a point, it's not a lot but facing a team like Chelsea is much better than losing."
|Goals
|None
|Assists
|None
|Bonus points
|Sanchez (3pts), Kelly, Neto (2pts)
Play Fantasy Premier League and see more stats here
Bournemouth's next game is away to Brighton on Sunday - kick-off 2pm. The Cherries then host Stoke in the Carabao Cup on September 27 - kick-off 7.45pm.
Chelsea's next outing is at home to Aston Villa on Sunday - kick-off 2pm. The Blues then host Brighton in the Carabao Cup on September 27 - kick-off 7.45pm.