Bournemouth 0-1 Everton: Jack Grealish's deflected effort secures first win for the Toffees at the Vitality Stadium

Jack Grealish's deflected effort propelled Everton to a narrow 1-0 win against Bournemouth to end their unbeaten run at the Vitality Stadium.

In a game that lacked quality and a cutting edge in the final third throughout, a stroke of luck was needed to make the difference.

Player ratings: Grealish makes the difference Bournemouth: Petrovic (7), Truffert (6), Milosavljevic (6), Diakite (6), Jimenez (6), Adams (5), Scott (5), Adli (5), Kluivert (5), Semenyo (5), Kroupi Jr (7).



Subs: Tavernier (5), Evanilson (6), Soler (6), Unal (5)



Everton: Pickford (6), Garner (6), Tarkowski (6), O'Brien (6), Mykolenko (6), Alcaraz (6), Iroegbunam (7), Ndiaye (), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Grealish (7), Barry (4).



Subs: Beto (6), McNeil (6).



Player of the Match: Jack Grealish.

After cutting in from the left, the Manchester City loanee slipped while shooting from outside the area, with the ball taking a wicked deflection off Bafode Diakite before spinning into the far corner.

"I've scored two goals now here this season," Grealish told Sky Sports after the game.

"One was a tackle and then one was a deflection, but I got hammered for years for not scoring, so I'm taking both of the goals."

A scrappy goal to ultimately decide a scrappy affair, which could have easily swung in favour of the hosts after Eli Junior Kroupi's well-taken opener in the first half was ruled out by a tight offside call.

The late goal in the 78th minute now extends Bournemouth's winless run in the Premier League to five games, three days after squandering a two-goal lead against Sunderland to lose 3-2 away from home.

Meanwhile, Everton have lifted themselves into the top half of the table and are level on points with Merseyside rivals Liverpool as a result of their first league win on the road against the Cherries, making it three wins in their last four fixtures in the top-flight.

'I love him to pieces!' - Grealish credits Moyes for Bournemouth winner

Everton forward Jack Grealish speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's good just to be contributing. It's a brilliant team. I love the manager to pieces. I've only known him a few months, and I can't speak highly enough of him as a person and how he makes me feel and how he makes me want to go there and play for him. So credit to him.

"We're doing well. I think the last game, we've had a few games like that at home where we've conceded quite early, and then we've just flopped a little bit for the rest of the game.

"But I feel like we started well - we're in the top half of the league now."

Moyes: We caught Bournemouth at the right time

Everton boss David Moyes speaking to Sky Sports:

"Brilliant effort, considering what we had available to us. Our record here has never been great. Maybe we caught Bournemouth at the right time as well.

"I knew if we didn't concede, we'd have a great chance of winning the game. We had other moments and could've maybe scored a goal or two. It could have gone Bournemouth's way as well.

"Whoever got the first goal would be crucial."

Team news: Evanilson dropped, Keane absent Evanilson dropped to the bench for Eli Junior Kroupi but made an appearance off the bench.

Michael Keane was not included in the match-day squad for Everton due to injury.

Iraola: We did not play well at all, I am concerned

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola speaking to Sky Sports:

"We have played the game Everton wanted to play. Not a lot of chances for either of the teams and we have not been good enough.

"It was going to be one goal for one team or the other; it is a deserved win. On the ball, we have been very poor in the build-up.

"When you struggle in the build-up and don't progress properly, it is more difficult to press them. We were not conceding chances but were playing their game.

"We have not played well at all. This can't happen, they have quality players to make the difference. We have not been brave enough on the ball and it makes you look worse defensively.

"I am concerned, now we have Chelsea and Man Utd. We do not have an easy schedule. We lacked energy and I hope we can recover it because we need it."

Everton flying but key problem remains - even Moyes knows it

Image: Everton's Jack Grealish celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

Jack Grealish's goal and Everton securing a third win in their last four games should rightly grab the headlines - but if they want to push on, they need to solve a glaring issue in the squad.

Thierno Barry had two big chances to score on Tuesday night from inside the box but squandered both of them. In a game as tight as this was, at least one of those chances has to be taken.

"He is improving but as a No 9 you will be judged on goals, you have to score goals," said Toffees boss David Moyes after the game. He is aware of the problem.

As things stand, Everton are winning games without the focal point of their attack contributing - but a deflected shot won't always curl in to secure the win.

A striker with experience in the Premier League should be the target in January.

Story of the match in stats...

