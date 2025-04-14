Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham: Antonie Semenyo's first-minute goal reignites Cherries' European qualification hopes

Bournemouth ended a six-game winless league run with a 1-0 home victory over Fulham as Antoine Semenyo’s goal inside the opening minute reignited their hopes of European qualification.

Semenyo capitalised on Antonee Robinson's mistake to arrow a low finish into the bottom corner after just 53 seconds at the Vitality Stadium.

It proved to be the difference between the two European-chasing sides as Bournemouth leapfrogged Fulham into eighth on goal difference, with the top eight likely to be enough to qualify for Europe unless Crystal Palace win the FA Cup.

Player ratings: Bournemouth: Kepa (7); Smith (7), Senesi (6), Huijsen (8), Kerkez (7); Adams (7), Cook (7); Ouattara (7), Scott (7); Semenyo (8); Evanilson (6).



Subs: Zabarnyi (6), Tavernier (6), Soler (n/a).



Fulham: Leno (7); Castagne (6), Andersen (6), Bassey (6), Robinson (5); Berge (6), Lukic (6); Sessegnon (6), Pereira (6), Iwobi (6); Muniz (6).



Subs: Traore (6), Jimenez (6), Cairney (6), Smith Rowe (6), Willian (n/a).



Player of the Match: Dean Huijsen.

Following the victory, match-winner Semenyo revealed Cherries boss Andoni Iraola had billed the game as "make-or-break" for their season.

The 25-year-old told Sky Sports: "The win was definitely vital for us. The manager has been saying all week that it is a make-or-break game for us.

"We came into the game wanting to give our all and you could see at the end in the celebrations that it meant a lot. It has been a tough couple of weeks, but it is good to be back on the board."

Bournemouth's lightning-quick start nearly rewarded them with two goals as Evanilson struck the bar from close range in the 17th minute. It was the 21st time the south coast side have struck the woodwork in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Another first-minute goal this season... The opening goal of the game, at 53 seconds, is the ninth to come in the opening minute of the 2024-25 Premier League season, with only 2022-23 seeing more (10).

But Fulham missed two glorious chances to equalise before half-time. First, Rodrigo Muniz dragged a shot wide in the 31st minute after a defensive mix-up between Bournemouth centre-backs Dean Huijsen and Marcos Senesi, who were starting a league game together for the first time.

Just six minutes later, the unmarked Ryan Sessegnon headed straight at Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Marco Silva's side continued to push for an equaliser in the second half, and the Fulham head coach's frustrations increased following confusion around a triple substitution which appeared to see Ryan Sessegnon taken off by mistake.

The Cherries then weathered the Fulham pressure to hold on for a first win in nine games in all competitions, which catapults them back into European contention and levels their highest Premier League points tally with 48 points.

Team news Bournemouth made one change from the draw at West Ham as Marcos Senesi replaced the benched Illia Zabarnyi at centre-back, but key player Justin Kluivert remained absent with injury.

Fulham were unchanged from their 3-2 home victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool last weekend.

Story of the match in stats...