Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham: Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert send Cherries second in Premier League after stunning comeback

Pieces of individual brilliance from Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert helped Bournemouth come from behind against Fulham to climb up to second in the Premier League.

In a game played in treacherous conditions, moments of quality were few and far between before the Cherries' attacking duo came to life with two incredible finishes en route to a 3-1 victory.

Strikerless Fulham had taken the lead midway through the second half through Ryan Sessegnon. The hosts were also aggrieved after being denied a penalty prior to the opener.

Evanilson stayed down after a challenge from Issa Diop, who appeared to stamp on his heel while challenging for a cross - only for VAR to rule the coming together as accidental.

It appeared the decision may prove costly as Fulham remained compact in a new-look back five, as injuries to Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz forced Marco Silva to pivot.

But that was forgotten when Semenyo danced down the byline and squeezed an effort through Bernd Leno's legs from a ridiculous angle to restore parity, before Kluivert's strike from distance bent straight into the top corner from all of 30 yards.

Semenyo then completed the scoring in stoppage time to guarantee second place in the table.

However, Bournemouth's dramatic comeback ensured that they continued their best Premier League start, while Fulham are still in search for their first points on the road.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Petrovic (6), Hill (7), Diakite (7), Senesi (6), Truffert (7), Adams (6), Scott (7), Brooks (6), Tavernier (6), Semenyo (9), Evanilson (7).



Subs: Jimenez (7), Kluivert (8), Christie (5), Gannon Doak (7), Milosavljevic (n/a).



Fulham: Leno (7), Diop (7), Andersen (7), Bassey (6), Castagne (7), Lukic (n/a), Berge (6), Sessegnon (8), Wilson (6), Iwobi (6), King (6).



Subs: Cairney (6), Chukwueze (7), Kevin (6), Smith-Rowe (n/a), Traore (n/a).



Player of the match: Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo: I've slowed everything down in my head

Image: Antoine Semenyo celebrates his goal for Bournemouth against Fulham

The man of the hour for Bournemouth was once again Semenyo. Not only did his double help secure the win, but it continued his incredible run of form.

The 25-year-old now has 14 goal involvements in his last 13 Premier League games, with 10 of those being scored by himself.

"I think I just slow down things in my head," Semenyo told Sky Sports post-match.

"In previous seasons I've always hit the ball too quickly and smashed it without any accuracy.

"In the off-season I've been working on being calm, collected, and placing it in the corner because I know I have a lot of power when I shoot.

"If I place it, I'll know I'll score and that's what I've implemented this season and the results are showing."

Silva: Two individual moments decided game

Fulham head coach Marco Silva speaking to Sky Sports:

"Very tough, very tough for us the way we lost it. We had problems for the first 10-15 minutes of the game. They started better than us, we had some difficulties to adjust.

"Of course, speaking with the players, we adjust some things there. We had some good moments to punish them more in offensive transition, counter-attack. We missed the last pass, last decision, but we arrived in dangerous areas.

"Second half, I think we started better and we started to control the game very well. We have longer possessions as well and the goal we scored is a good example of it.

"The game was completely under control is what I want to say at that moment. Completely under control, no chances at all from them and two individual moments decided the game really.

"It was two individual moments and football is like that sometimes. Tonight was a clear one. From a collective point of view, we didn't give anything for them. That is clear.

"Individual moments, when they come, we have to show, we have to step in and we have to show our quality. Tonight, two players from Bournemouth did it in a way that they decided they can.”

Story of the match in stats...

